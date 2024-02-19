NEW YORK: – Raffles Hotels & Resorts, a leading luxury brand of Accor, and NEOM today unveiled plans to debut a new resort in Trojena, the year-round mountain destination located in northwestern Saudi Arabia. Slated to open in 2027, Raffles Trojena will reimagine mountainside hospitality, offering guests unprecedented access to discover and explore the region’s incomparable beauty.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with NEOM on the creation of Raffles Trojena, an architecturally significant resort that will showcase the very best in modern luxury hospitality and underscores Raffles’ commitment to growing in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Trojena is set to be a destination unlike any other, and this mountainside retreat continues the Raffles legacy of growing in the world’s most compelling locales, providing our guests with an opportunity to ignite their passions through highly personalized service and experiences.” – Omer Acar, CEO of Raffles Hotels & Resorts

Positioned among the majestic mountains in Trojena, Raffles features a unique and striking ring-shaped design, offering stunning scenic views of the surrounding destination from every vantage point. The resort is set to include 105 guestrooms, which are arranged around the perimeter of the ring, offering guests the highest level of comfort in addition to unobstructed vistas and privacy. Circular zones and meticulously landscaped gardens on the ground level will encourage exploration and discovery, while the roof, comprised of a variety of circular apertures, allows for ample natural light. The Raffles resort will also feature the signature hallmarks for which the globally renowned hospitality brand is known, including its legendary butler service, exceptional culinary offerings, and an emphasis on destination arts and culture.

“Trojena is set to redefine the understanding of luxury hospitality and mountain tourism. We are thrilled to work with Raffles to bring this unique resort to life, sharing a resolve to provide discerning guests with a one-of-a-kind experience that encourages discovery. Raffles Trojena will serve as a beacon of luxury in Saudi Arabia’s first year-round mountain and adventure destination. A place of epic natural majesty combined with immersive and extraordinary experiences - from world-class sporting events, skiing and hiking to Arabian culinary and stargazing adventures that embrace the mountain spirit.” – Philip Gullett, Executive Director, and Trojena Region Head.

“It is a credit to Trojena as a destination to have Raffles joining our portfolio of properties, offering visitors the opportunity to experience the very summit of luxury. With this latest resort, the boundaries of architectural excellence continue to be pushed, complementing the stunning natural beauty of the region’s vast mountain ranges. Raffles is responsible for many of the world’s most iconic destinations, filled with endless possibilities, ideas, and history, and we are excited to be bringing its storied legacy to NEOM.” – Chris Newman, Executive Director, NEOM Hotel Division.

The newest hospitality brand to partner with NEOM Hotel Division, Raffles Trojena will be located in the Discover cluster, one of six distinct clusters that make up the mountain destination. Rooted in an exploration of the natural world, the Discover cluster includes the Discovery Tower, an elegant and monumental high-rise tower with an open-air museum, the Observatory, a peak panoramic viewpoint featuring Trojena’s views and landscape, and the Cosmic Gate, a stargazing camp and pioneering astronomical park. NEOM is a region currently being shaped by several visionary giga-projects set to serve as a new model for sustainable living.

About Raffles

Founded in Singapore in 1887, Raffles Hotels, Resorts and Residences are places where ideas are born, history is made and stories and legends are created. At each landmark address, distinguished guests and residents will find a world of elegance and enchanted glamour, where Raffles’ renowned legacy of gracious service knows no bounds. As the authentic heart of a destination, Raffles champions fine art and design, and fosters culture in all its forms, guiding guests to make discoveries in their own time and way. Raffles’ commitment to local communities is expressed through diverse initiatives with a unified mission to actively support the arts and the environment. From one generation to the next, visitors arrive as guests, leave as friends, and return as family. Raffles can be found in key international locations including Paris, London, Boston, Doha, Bahrain, Udaipur, Phnom Penh, Singapore, Bali and Istanbul; with flagship openings upcoming in Jaipur, Singapore Sentosa and Saudi Arabia in 2024. Raffles is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,500 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.

raffles.com | accor.com | group.accor.com

About NEOM

NEOM is an accelerator of human progress and a vision of what a new future might look like. It is a region in northwest Saudi Arabia on the Red Sea being built from the ground up as a living laboratory – a place where entrepreneurship will chart the course for this new future. It will be a destination and a home for people who dream big and want to be part of building a new model for exceptional livability, creating thriving businesses and reinventing environmental conservation. NEOM will include hyperconnected, cognitive cities, ports and enterprise zones, research centers, sports and entertainment venues and tourist destinations. As a hub for innovation, entrepreneurs, business leaders and companies will come to research, incubate, and commercialize new technologies and enterprises in groundbreaking ways. Residents of NEOM will embody an international ethos and embrace a culture of exploration, risk-taking and diversity. For further information email media@NEOM.com or visit www.NEOM.com and www.NEOM.com/en-us/newsroom.

About Trojena

Trojena is a unique year-round mountain destination in NEOM like no other on earth. Six distinctive development clusters - Gateway, Discover, Valley, Explore, Relax and Fun – will blend together with the natural landscape to offer human-centric experiences for residents and visitors alike. Situated at the heart of NEOM, 50 kilometers from the Gulf of Aqaba coast, Trojena will be the Gulf's first outdoor ski resort, staging world-class sporting events, art exhibitions, concerts, and cultural festivals.

Due to its high elevation and central location, Trojena will redefine luxury living and travel offerings as a global sanctuary of wellbeing. Like the rest of the NEOM, Trojena will be powered by renewable energy while sustainably protecting the region's rich cultural and environmental heritage.

Trojena is planned to complete and welcome visitors and new residents in late 2026 and will host the Asian Winter Games in 2029.