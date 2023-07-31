Qualifying participants from various national and international bodies to work as accredited trainers and assessors.

Enhancing skills in education and training, professional achievement and the quality of processes and practices.

Abu Dhabi – UAE: Rabdan Academy, a specialized institution in safety, security, defence, emergency preparedness, and crisis management (SSDEC), has obtained international accreditation from the renowned British organization ‘City and Guilds’.

As a globally recognized centre accredited by ‘City and Guilds’, Rabdan Academy will be able to offer specialized professional development programs that are internationally recognized. This accreditation aligns with the Academy's strategic vision for 2025, aiming to become a leading educational, training, and research institution in its areas of expertise.

H.E. James Morse, President of Rabdan Academy, stated that this accomplishment signifies a significant milestone in the Academy's journey to global excellence. He emphasized the importance of providing high-quality education and training that aligns with the best international standards and practices, highlighting that the acquisition of the ‘City and Guilds’ accreditation is a testament to the Academy's pioneering efforts and its commitment to empowering government talents on a global scale.

Dr. Tony Degazon, Regional Manager EMENA at City & Guilds, said: ‘We at "City and Guilds" are delighted to bestow our prestigious international accreditation upon Rabdan Academy, recognizing its sterling contributions to the fields of safety, security, defence, emergency preparedness, and crisis management. This accolade not only aligns with the Academy's vision for 2025 but also underlines our shared commitment towards fostering global excellence in education and professional development’.

Dr. Degazon added that ‘Rabdan Academy's unyielding commitment to empowering talents at a global scale, evidenced by their track record of outstanding training programs and high satisfaction rates, sets a benchmark for institutions worldwide. We look forward to supporting them as they continue to shape future leaders and advance capacity building on an international stage.’

As part of the accreditation, Rabdan Academy will offer a range of specialized vocational training programs that lead to internationally recognized certificates, including, Level 3 Award in Education and Training, Level 3 Certificate in Assessing Vocational Achievement, and Level 4 Award in the Internal Quality Assurance of Assessment Processes and Practice.

Dr. Muna Abdulla Balfaqeeh, the Director of Vocational Education Affairs at Rabdan Academy, highlighted the significance of this step in enabling participants to obtain internationally accredited qualifications and programs, emphasizing that the Academy will provide the necessary skills and capabilities to advance the training process in line with the highest quality standards. Balfaqeeh stated that ‘Rabdan Academy will collaborate with its partners to offer programs that enrich the UAE’s professional development system and support the development of exceptional and specialized government professionals’.

Rabdan Academy offers an integrated set of high-quality training programs and courses, attracting scholarship students from various national and international organizations, and contributing to enhancing high-level strategic skills and capabilities in the SSDEC areas.

It is worth noting that Rabdan Academy has achieved remarkable milestones in the development of professional capabilities and skills. With over 2,900 courses and training programs conducted, more than 60,000 trainees have participated, resulting in a satisfaction rate of 95%.

-Ends-

About Rabdan Academy:

Rabdan Academy is a government-owned world-class education institution established to coordinate and enhance learning outcomes for organisations and individuals in the Safety, Security, Defence, Emergency Preparedness and Crisis Management (SSDEC) Sectors.

The Academy was officially established under Law No. 7 for 2013, issued by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and is accredited by the UAE’s Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) of the Ministry of Education.

The Academy is the first higher education institution in the world specialised in the SSDEC domain that achieves top ‘5 star’ ratings in the 2 categories of Teaching and Employability under the QS Stars University Rating System.

As a unique institution, the Academy provides learning in a dual approach, combining academic and vocational education in one place, whilst recognising prior learning and experience and providing accredited and transferable credit from course to course and job to job. For more information, please visit https://ra.ac.ae/

For Media Enquiries, please contact: Corporate Communications Office (cco@ra.ac.ae)

About City and Guilds

City & Guilds is a leading vocational education and training organization based in the United Kingdom. It was founded in 1878 and has since become one of the world's most recognized awarding bodies for vocational qualifications. City & Guilds collaborates with employers, industry experts, and educational institutions to develop and provide a wide range of qualifications across various sectors.

City & Guilds offers qualifications and certifications in fields such as construction, engineering, hospitality, health and social care, automotive, business, and more. These qualifications are designed to meet the needs of both individuals and industries, focusing on practical skills, competency-based learning, and professional development.

The organization's qualifications are available at different levels, ranging from entry-level certificates to advanced diplomas. They cater to learners at different stages of their education and careers, providing opportunities for skill development, career progression, and lifelong learning.

City & Guilds places a strong emphasis on quality assurance and ensuring that their qualifications meet industry standards. They work closely with education providers to ensure the integrity and validity of assessments, as well as the delivery of high-quality teaching and learning experiences.

Apart from vocational qualifications, City & Guilds also offers consultancy services, apprenticeships, and skills development programs. They work with employers to design and deliver customized training solutions that address specific workforce needs and support organizational growth.

Over the years, City & Guilds has gained international recognition for its qualifications, and its certifications are valued by employers, professional bodies, and educational institutions worldwide. Their qualifications provide individuals with a competitive edge in the job market and enhance their employability prospects.