Wetzikon/Dubai. R&M, the globally active developer and provider of high-end infrastructure solutions for data and communications networks, based in Wetzikon, Switzerland, is strengthening its product and marketing management.

On June 15, Dr. Hannes Grubinger will assume the position of Chief Product & Marketing Officer (CPMO) and at the same time become a member of the Executive Board. In this role, he is responsible for the global product portfolio, strategic market segments, and corporate marketing.

In his new role, Hannes Grubinger will ensure that the global go-to-market activities are closely coordinated with R&M’s product strategy and innovation roadmap. «With his comprehensive expertise and his collaborative leadership style, Hannes will further strengthen our product portfolio, drive innovation and further expand the company’s global market focus,» says R&M CEO Dr. Roger Baumann.

International experience in Product Management

Most recently, Hannes Grubinger headed up product management for radio frequency and microwave products (cables, assemblies, connectors, lightning protection, terminators and attenuators as well as associated tools) at Huber + Suhner, where he worked for almost thirteen years. «As the person responsible for product management processes, he strengthened cross-segment and cross-site collaboration within the global organization – expertise that aligns perfectly with our strategic priorities. Hannes knows how to optimally combine customer needs, technologies and economic requirements,» emphasizes Roger Baumann.

Hannes Grubinger received his doctorate in the field of microwave technology and field theory from ETH Zurich. Prior to that, he completed a degree in electrical engineering and information technology at the Technical University of Munich. After working in research and development, teaching, and project management, he was a member of the board of the RF Energy Alliance industry consortium. The consortium laid the groundwork for the commercial use of semiconductors in high-performance applications, for example in the food industry, industrial processing, and in light and plasma generation.

«I am very much looking forward to helping shape the future of R&M together with a great team. For me, the focus is on consistently aligning the strong portfolio with the needs of our global clients and thus continuously increasing the added value,» says Hannes Grubinger, describing his motivation for the new role.

About R&M

R&M (Reichle & De-Massari AG) develops, produces and sells infrastructure solutions worldwide for communications and data traffic. The corporate Group, based in Wetzikon, Switzerland, operates in the Local Area Networks (LAN), Public Networks and Data Center business areas. R&M integrates the various levels from connectivity to management software in customized overall solutions. The company’s expertise lies in innovation and in the manufacture of connection and distribution technology, cables, racks, enclosures and software. The areas of application for R&M products include LANs, smart buildings, smart cities, industrial cabling, Fiber to the Home, mobile communications and data centers. Founded in 1964, the independent family-owned company is represented by its own market organizations in over 40 countries. R&M operates its own production plants in numerous locations worldwide. Website: www.rdm.com

Media contact

Reichle & De-Massari MEA & Türkiye, Rasha Hadi, Head of Marketing & Communications

JBC 3 (Jumeirah Business center), Cluster Y, Office 3602 & 3603, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai, 54281, UAE, Phone: +971 4 236 87 61, Email: rasha.hadi@rdm.com