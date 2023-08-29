Innovating for a Better Future: Three Initial Pioneering Challenges Launched to Transform Airports, Asset Intensive Industries, and Customer Experience.

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Research, Development and Innovation (QRDI) Council’s flagship program, Qatar Open Innovation (QOI), has recently announced three Innovation Opportunities in collaboration with MATAR.

Through Innovation Opportunities, QRDI Council has partnered with MATAR, the Qatar Company for Airports Operation and Management, to drive innovation within Qatar and tackle major asset management challenges. the launch of three innovation challenges aimed at finding groundbreaking solutions to critical issues faced by the aviation and sustainability industries.

Playing a critical role in managing and operating Hamad International Airport (DOH) since the facility’s inception in 2014, MATAR continues to elevate the aviation industry with its renowned forward plans and investments – winning multiple awards and accolades in the process.

Mrs. Haya Al-Ghanim, RDI Program Director at QRDI Council, commented: “Here at QRDI Council, our mission is to support the sustainable management of Qatar's innovation echo systems through research and technological solutions. Our vision aligns with the Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Second National Development Strategy is to create a locally empowered, globally connected RDI ecosystem that propels Qatar's social and economic future.”

“We are excited to collaborate with MATAR and announce the first three of these pioneering challenges, which aim to increase accessibility for persons with disabilities, enhance customer experience in car parking facilities, and enable predictive management capabilities for asset intensive industries. Together, we are shaping a brighter and more inclusive future for Qatar and beyond,” she added.

Suhail Kamil Kadri, Senior Vice President of Technology and Innovation at Hamad International Airport, said: "We stand at the intersection of digital innovation crafting a future that elevates the industry and customer experience. Through our collaboration with QRDI Council, our vision resonates with Qatar's commitment to progress. Our pursuit of cutting-edge technologies, digital solutions and leading practices aligns with the country’s National Vision 2030, weaving a story of excellence and inclusivity. Together, we're pioneering a transformation that embraces the power of innovation to shape a brighter future for all."

MATAR is presenting three exciting innovation challenges this year. The challenges from MATAR are as follows:

Indoor Navigation Wayfinder for Customers with Disabilities

The first challenge calls for proposals to develop an indoor navigation way finder to improve accessibility and reduce stress for persons with disabilities. This innovative solution will assist individuals with motor impairments, mental disorders, anxiety, or hearing impairments to navigate complex locations, such as convention centers, shopping malls, and airports.

Predictive Asset Replacement for Infrastructure-Centric Industries

The second challenge seeks proposals for developing a recommendation system that predicts when HVAC, electrical, electronics, mechanical, and other assets should be replaced. This solution will consider asset reliability, availability, economic numerical parameters, qualitative asset condition, and regulatory parameters influencing asset replacement strategies. The aim is to optimize asset use and improve asset management in various industries, including airports, seaports, mining, oil, and gas companies.

Automated Car Parking Access and Payment Systems

The third challenge focuses on creating a touchless, paperless, and cashless solution to enhance customer experience while using car parking facilities in public and commercial spaces. This technology will alleviate inconveniences related to ticketing systems and improve parking operation efficiency and environmental sustainability.

Participants in the challenges will be able to scale up their proof of concept, engage in joint development, secure supplier agreements, and potentially acquire licensing agreements.

Interested parties, including startups, SMEs, and corporates, are encouraged to submit their proposals to QRDI Council and MATAR. The deadline for all three proposal submissions is October 6, 2023.

The Qatar Open Innovation program has been the primary platform for startups and innovators to showcase their products and solutions that address the nation’s most pressing challenges in the five national priority areas of energy, health, resource sustainability, society, and digital technology, as outlined in the QRDI Strategy 2030, by identifying opportunities for innovation collaborations to drive economic prosperity. Qatar Open Innovation calls also address the innovation needs of government entities.

The QOI program has provided a unique opportunity for innovators to collaborate with leading organizations, industry experts, and mentors to develop and scale their ideas. The program has previously launched 21 challenge calls in partnership with leading organizations in Qatar, including GWC, Aspire, Baladna, Sidra, Ooredoo, Es'hailSat, Hassad Food, Kahramaa, Milaha, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, and the Ministry of Municipality.

To learn more about the challenges Qatar Open Innovation tackled and submit your proposals, visit the QRDI Portal.

About QRDI Council

Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council was established in 2018 to drive research, development, and innovation (RDI) efforts on a national level in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Second National Development Strategy (2018-2022). QRDI Council has developed a ten-year strategy, QRDI 2030, which seeks to create a locally empowered, globally connected RDI ecosystem, mobilizing leadership across government, academia, and industry, to transform Qatar’s social and economic future. QRDI Council members include prominent national and international figures from various government and academic entities and industry experts.

About Hamad International Airport, the gateway to Qatar and the world.

Designed to meet and exceed the expectations of global travelers, Hamad International Airport is a diverse lifestyle destination of its own. Housed in one expansive terminal, the airport integrates contemporary shopping and dining options, entertainment and relaxation facilities, and a world-class art collection from internationally acclaimed artists.

Hamad International Airport has transformed the airport experience to ensure operational excellence while prioritizing passenger and staff health, well-being, and security. Underpinned by advanced airport systems, Hamad International Airport continues to optimize airport operations by introducing safety measures fueled by smart solutions, strengthening passenger trust and confidence.

Hamad International Airport’s excellence and commitment to passenger service led to the airport receiving the titles of” World’s Best Airport” for 2021 and 2022, “World’s Second-Best Airport” for 2023, “Best Airport 15 to 20 Million Passengers”, “World’s Best Airport for Shopping” 2023, “Cleanest Airport in the Middle East” 2023 and “Best Airport in the Middle East” for the 9th consecutive year at the SKYTRAX World Airport Awards 2023.

Hamad International Airport has successfully completed the first Phase of its airport expansion project, which has significantly increased capacity and enhanced its multi-dimensional offering. Delivering on its promise to be the ‘airport-of-the-future’, Hamad International Airport’s expansion features a refreshing environment of lush greenery, as well as contemporary retail and dining concepts among other leisure attractions and facilities.

The airport’s commercial and operation functions are managed by MATAR, the Qatar Company for Airports Management and Operation, and a corporate subsidiary of Qatar Airways Group.

The airport's commercial and operation functions are managed by MATAR, the Qatar Company for Airports Management and Operation, and a corporate subsidiary of Qatar Airways Group.