Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Research Development and Innovation (QRDI) Council, in partnership with the Association of European Science and Technology Transfer Professionals (ASTP), recently wrapped up their first training session. The ASTP is a prominent European organization that focuses on improving the transfer of knowledge between research and industry. This training was part of the Mumaken IP and Technology Transfer track. The training took place from September 24th to 26th, 2024, at the Qatar Science and Technology Park (QSTP) and was designed for IP managers and champions as part of a series aimed at enhancing skills in intellectual property management and technology transfer.

Ms. Nejoud Al-Jehani, Senior Director Policy Planning and Evaluation, QRDI Council, said: “We have designed Mumaken program to address key areas for cultivating Qatar’s RDI ecosystem via three distinct tracks, aligning with the objectives of the Qatar National Vision 2030. Through Track A of the Mumaken program, which introduces the IP and Technology Transfer training, provides participants with the necessary skills and understanding to promote innovation across Qatar and represent our country as a global hub for innovation and talent.”

“It’s a pleasure for ASTP to have been asked to be a key partner in the Intellectual Property and Technology Transfer Track of the Mumaken programme,” says Dr. Jeff Skinner, past President of ASTP, who is directing the programme on behalf of the Association. “It’s a great privilege to be part of Qatar’s drive to be a leader in deriving economic and social benefit from its research base. A solid cohort of Technology Transfer professionals, each embedded in an institution but sharing experiences and networks, has had a strong multiplier effect in Europe, and we are delighted to help Qatar fast-track this journey.”

The sessions equipped participants with the knowledge crucial for mastering the complexities of intellectual property (IP) and commercialisation. This edition offered a comprehensive exploration of IP fundamentals, including strategies for patenting academic discoveries, licensing, spin-off creation, and the nuances of technology transfer through research collaborations. Participants actively engaged in various activities and discussions, deepening their understanding through practical exercises such as a licensing simulation and a negotiation role-play. These hands-on experiences ensured that attendees departed with not only theoretical insights but also practical skills essential for their professional endeavors.

Mumaken is a comprehensive training program designed to equip RDI policymakers and individuals within RDI-supporting entities with essential knowledge and skills to foster an enabling environment for RDI, thereby driving innovation in Qatar. Intellectual Property (IP) training is included in Track A and aims to provide participants with an in-depth understanding of IP management and the mechanisms of technology transfer. This initiative underscores QRDI’s commitment to developing an intellectual property framework that supports innovation, economic growth, and the nation’s strategic objectives, ultimately positioning Qatar as a leading nation in RDI activities.

-Ends-

About QRDI Council

QRDI Council is a leading government entity in advanced research, global collaboration in innovation, and attracting global talent to Qatar. The Council strives to make Qatar a top destination for global talent and a pioneering research, innovation, and development hub with its motto “locally empowered, globally connected”. Playing a pivotal role within the Qatar National Development Strategy, the QRDI Council is actively shaping the Innovation component of the Economic Diversification goal. The Council’s commitment underlines its unwavering dedication to the Qatar National Vision 2030. QRDI Council aims to make Qatar a global innovation hub and a top choice for R&D centers worldwide, seeing RDI as vital for Qatar's growth and prosperity.

For media-related inquiries, don’t hesitate to get in touch with QRDI at: qrdi@qrdi.org.qa

To delve deeper into QRDI Council's endeavors and vision:

Website: www.qrdi.org.qa

Stay Connected: Engage with the QRDI Council on various social media channels to stay updated on the Council’s latest activities and achievements.

LinkedIn - X - Facebook - Instagram - YouTube

About ASTP

ASTP is the pan-European non-profit members’ association of professionals involved in knowledge transfer among universities and industry. Established in 2000 by a group of leading practitioners across Europe, ASTP’s focus is to further improve the quality of impact that public research has on the economy and society through training, networking and advocacy. Its community comprises over 1,600 knowledge transfer professionals from 44 countries, across 4 continents drawn from universities, research centres, hospitals and industry.

Discover A World of Knowledge Transfer www.astp4kt.eu

Keep on learning Training Courses | Webinars | Masterclasses

Follow us on X and Linkedin

Email: hq@ast4kt.eu