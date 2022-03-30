More than 200 utility-scale Green Energy Projects and 350 plus Professional Global Investors are expected to participate in the event.

Billions of Green Finance and Investment Funds dedicated to energy transition will be garnered for sustainable projects from across the globe

Green Energy Project Funding Accelerator Program to bridge the gap between Strategic Investors and Sustainable Investments.

Investors to get vetted mid - large-sized investment projects with CAPEX from 40mln USD up to 1.5 bln USD.

Dubai, UAE: QPQ International, a UAE-based digitally enabled ecosystem and deal advisory platform has convened the 2nd edition of ‘Green Energy Project Funding Accelerator 2022’ with the aim of bridging the gap between green energy projects and the investors. Helping Green Energy Project Sponsors worldwide to advance development, accelerate financing, and secure world-class partners for their projects, the initiative aims to enable business leaders, investors, and change-makers to accelerate the construction of green energy projects and drive innovation toward the U.N Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Accelerator will culminate in a first of its kind virtual event that in a secure and confidential manner will exhibit vetted utility-scale green energy investment projects in Renewable Energy, Waste to Energy, Hydrogen, and Energy Storage Sectors from all over the world to Private Equity Infrastructure Funds like EIG Global Energy Partners, Black Rock, ISquared Capital and IPPs like Masdar, Enel, Marubeni, Scatec, Toyota and more. The event is open for 5 days from 14th-20th of November 2022 and can be accessed 24/7 from anywhere across the globe conveniently.

Furthermore, over 200 utility-scale Green Energy Projects and 350 plus Global Investors including general partners, asset managers of leading private equity and infrastructure funds, institutional investors as well as international IPPs are expected to participate in the event.

Building on the success of last year's initiative which had attracted over 250 utility-scale green energy projects from all over the world, out of which 50 were shortlisted to participate in the program and 350 professional investors, QPQ International has promised an even larger initiative this year. These utility-scale infrastructure projects, take 6 months to 1 year to complete due diligence and reach financial close. Since last November, 39 projects from North and South America, Europe, South and Southeast Asia, Baltic and Balkan States, MENA, and Africa are undergoing either active negotiations, due diligence, or further preparations.

Commenting on the announcement, Founder & Power Connector at QPQ International, Ms. Oksana Tashakova says, “Identifying the right acquisition, development, or investment project is a task riddled with challenges, setbacks, and hidden traps. Developers often think that having a great idea or preparing a nice presentation is enough to attract funding or investors. This indeed is not correct! Investors require secured PPAs, off-take, feedstock agreements, solid financial information, verified resources or operating data, and other key elements of the project. These are often not prepared or not readily available for the due diligence process. QPQ Green Energy Project Funding Accelerator does this work, we preselect gems out of piles of rocks and guide them in advance to prepare everything investors need for a fast and efficient investment process. For investors, we deliver profitable and solid investment opportunities. For project holders, we find reliable investors and strategic partners.”

Adding further Tashakova said, “Pollution, destruction of planet’s ecosystem, climate change, and global warming if not tackled will inflict devastating impact on people and world economy. It’s not a luxury it’s existentially critical! Green Energy is the energy of freedom and democracy. We are drowning in our own waste, oceans are filled with garbage and we can't continue dumping this waste. Hence transforming waste to energy or waste to value projects is incredibly important. What can be better than converting toxic waste which poisons and kills our planet into valuable energy or resources which can be eliminated, processed, and reused in the economy and industries? Our mission is to support investors, project developers, and business owners active in the sustainability space to accelerate achievement towards United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”

The event attracts professional investors from all over the world, because all projects that are admitted to Funding Accelerator are filtered, vetted, and go through the expert Accelerator Advisory Process. The Project initiators who submit their projects are initially verified and vetted by the QPQ deal advisory team. Subsequently, all qualifying projects undergo personalized coaching and training by the panel of qualified Deal Advisors who have 30+ years of experience in this field. The participating projects which satisfy the selection criteria go through the exclusive QPQ "Become Investor Ready Funding Accelerator Program” wherein the advisors put the projects on fast track funding. The selected projects are presented or get bespoke under-the-radar matchmaking to over 200 qualified professional investors from the QPQ network and additional investors attending the main event in November.

“Our event is all about focus, convenience, and results. We want both Investors and Project Developers to save time and avoid costly mistakes,” said Oksana Tashakova, signing off.

For more details on the accelerator, please visit: https://webinars.qpq.international/project_funding_accelerator

About QPQ International

QUID PRO QUO INTERNATIONAL is a digitally-enabled ecosystem and deal advisory platform focused on meeting the needs of investors, project developers, and ventures in renewable energy, energy storage, waste-to-energy, water treatment, and the broader sustainability sector. QPQ’s mission is to support investors, project developers, and business owners active in the sustainability space (and) to accelerate the achievement of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). QPQ is industry-specific but geographically agnostic and active on most of the stable and safe markets supporting the energy transition. Specifically – US, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe, Balkans, Gulf states, Africa, South and South-East Asian countries, Australia and New Zealand. For more information on QPQ International, visit www.qpq.international

