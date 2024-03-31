Doha, Qatar – Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, announced the launch of the Himyan Debit Card a national initiative by Qatar Central Bank, designed to foster a cashless society and facilitate seamless and secure local transactions.

In line with QIB's commitment to supporting the national vision and promoting financial inclusion, the Himyan Debit Card represents an innovative approach to money management, prioritizing heightened security and convenience. This strategic initiative, introduced by the Qatar Central Bank, aligns with the goal of further advancing electronic payment services, building upon the success of the Himyan Prepaid Card launch last year.

Specifically designed for local transactions, the Himyan Debit Card is linked to the holder’s personal account at QIB and features widespread acceptance at ATMs and POS terminals via the national network "NAPS", and online merchants via QPAY's payment portal throughout Qatar, ensuring enhanced security, convenience, and hassle-free shopping experience. The Himyan Debit card supports contactless transactions and first-time issuance offered free of charge.

QIB customers can get the Himyan Debit Card instantly via the QIB Mobile App or can apply by visiting a branch and filling out the required application form.

On the occasion of the launch of the card, Mr. D. Anand, QIB's General Manager – Personal Banking Group said: "We are proud to support Qatar Central Bank’s vision for a cashless society, aiming to develop an electronic payments system in Qatar and enhance financial inclusion in the country in line with the Third Financial Sector Strategy. The Himyan Debit Card, a new addition to our diversified card lineup, offers numerous advantages. It can be issued to existing or new customers, enhancing financial inclusion in Qatar. With its contactless features and enhanced security for local transactions, the card marks a significant stride in modern banking.”

For more information and to learn how to apply for the Himyan Debit Card, please visit www.qib.com.qa/en-HimyanDebit