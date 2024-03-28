Doha, Qatar: Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, has launched an initiative in collaboration with Qatar Charity (QC) since the beginning of Ramadan. This initiative provides vital support to the local community during this holy month and empower them to meet their financial needs easily. Through this meaningful partnership, QIB seeks to positively impact the lives of over 100,000 individuals and emphasise financial inclusion.

In the spirit of Ramadan, QIB has joined hands with Qatar Charity for its "Endless Giving" Ramadan campaign. This collaborative effort involves the distribution of Iftar meals daily to low-income workers. Under the umbrella of this initiative, QIB is donating meals to various projects, such as "Iftar Tables for the Fasting", providing daily meals in designated tents for workers, "Mobile Iftar", offering Iftar meals to workers unable to reach home before the Maghrib prayer, and "Mobile Iftar for Workers", delivering meals directly to their residences.

To further extend support and empower the financial needs of the workers, QIB provided comprehensive flyers in the Iftar boxes detailing the features of the QIB Lite App. Each brochure conveniently features a QR code, facilitating effortless App download with a simple scan. Launched with the vision to streamline payments and transactions, the App caters to the diverse linguistic backgrounds of the community, reflecting QIB's dedication to inclusivity and accessibility.

Mashaal Abdulaziz Al Derham, Assistant General Manager, Head of Corporate Communications & Quality Assurance at QIB said: “At QIB, we recognize our duty to the community and strive to be a catalyst for positive change throughout Qatar, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan. Our commitment to fostering a thriving community is exemplified through initiatives such as the QIB Lite App, designed to facilitate payments and transactions and provide convenience. Through our humanitarian actions and impactful social initiatives, we actively contribute to the well-being and upliftment of the communities we serve, reinforcing our dedication to making a meaningful difference in the lives of others”.

Mr. Abdulrahman Al-Hajri, Director of Programs and Community Development Department at Qatar Charity said, “Qatar Charity, as part of its projects dedicated to Qatar, is accustomed to implement many ‘Feed the Fasting’ projects for workers and low-income families, enhancing social solidarity in the month of goodness, mercy, and giving. These projects include group Iftars in Ramadan tents and mobile Iftar for workers, as part of its commitment to the local community.”

He expressed his gratitude to all the supporters of these projects, especially QIB, for its partnership and cooperation with Qatar Charity in implementing a number of these Iftar projects to maximize the number of beneficiaries from Qatar Charity’s Ramadan campaign ‘Endless Giving’.

QIB has long been a proactive advocate for charitable endeavours, particularly during Ramadan, showcasing its dedication to societal well-being.