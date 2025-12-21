DOHA: Earthna Center for a Sustainable Future – a member of Qatar Foundation – and UN-Habitat Regional Office for Arab States have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Arab Ministerial Forum on Housing and Urban Development, establishing a strategic partnership to address sustainability challenges facing hot and arid regions.

The agreement covers collaboration on environmental and socio-economic sustainability, food security, enhanced access to green spaces, and the integration of traditional knowledge into modern sustainability practices. It provides a framework for cooperation through shared knowledge, strategic events, and co-developed research projects.

As an initial step, the two organizations will work together to develop a mangrove restoration best-practice guide to support regional and international efforts to rehabilitate critical coastal ecosystems. Future collaboration will focus on creating thematic knowledge hubs and additional best-practice guides on topics such as regenerative urban green spaces, air-quality adaptation, traditional knowledge systems, and food security.

The agreement also includes provisions for UN-Habitat's participation in the Arid Cities Network (ACN), an emerging global platform dedicated to addressing the unique sustainability and resilience needs of cities in hot and dry environments.

Dr. Gonzalo Castro de la Mata, Executive Director of Earthna, welcomed the partnership, stating: "We are delighted to sign this agreement with UN-Habitat, which provides a broad scope for us to work together on the key environmental challenges affecting our region, particularly in urban environments. I believe this partnership will make a real impact in advancing climate resilience in hot and arid cities by facilitating knowledge exchange and through the development of best practice guidelines and knowledge hubs on a wide host of sustainability topics."

Ms. Rania Hedeya, Regional Director for Arab States at UN Habitat, commented: “This agreement marks the start of a strong partnership between UN Habitat and Earthna on key sustainability priorities. With our combined reach and expertise, we can accelerate the adoption of best practice approaches across the region, advancing environmental protection, knowledge sharing, and sustainable urban development.”

The signing took place during the Sixth Arab Ministerial Forum for Housing and Urban Development (AMFHUD6), held in Doha from 14-16 December 2025. The forum is a biannual regional gathering that aims to coordinate policies and strategies on sustainable urbanization, resilient cities, and progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Earthna

Earthna Center for a Sustainable Future (Earthna) is a non-profit policy, research, and advocacy organization, established by Qatar Foundation (QF) to promote and enable a coordinated approach to environmental, social, and economic sustainability and prosperity.

Earthna is a facilitator of sustainability efforts and action in Qatar and other hot and arid countries, focusing on sustainability frameworks, circular economies, energy transition, climate change, biodiversity and ecosystems, cities and the built environment, and education, ethics, and faith. By bringing together technical experts, researchers, government and non-government organizations, businesses, civil society, and policy and decision-makers, Earthna fosters collaboration, innovation, and positive change.

Using their home—Education City—as a testbed, Earthna develops and trials sustainable solutions and evidence-based policies for Qatar and hot and arid regions. The organization is committed to combining modern thinking with traditional knowledge, contributing to the well-being of society by creating a legacy of sustainability within a thriving natural environment.

Qatar Foundation – 30 Years of Unlocking Human Potential

Qatar Foundation (QF) is a non-profit organization which, for 30 years, has supported the sustainable human, social, and economic development of Qatar through entities, programs, and initiatives focused on education, science and research, and community development.

QF was founded in 1995 by His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Father Amir of Qatar, and Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation, who shared the vision of providing quality education for everyone in Qatar. In the three decades since, this vision has evolved into a globally unique, multidisciplinary ecosystem of knowledge – offering opportunities for lifelong learning, fostering innovation, and empowering people to be socially engaged citizens and drivers of positive change.

This diverse but interconnected ecosystem comprises a world-class education landscape spanning the full spectrum of learning from pre-school to post-doctoral level; research, innovation, and policy centers addressing some of the world’s greatest challenges facing the world; alongside community facilities for people of all ages to seek knowledge, embrace active lifestyles, and expand their horizons within QF’s Education City, spanning 12 square kilometers in Doha, Qatar.

With its efforts concentrated on generating impact in five key areas – progressive education, sustainability, Artificial Intelligence, precision health, and social progress – QF remains committed, as it has been for the past 30 years, to investing in Qatar and its people, and contributing to shaping a better world for all.

