Dubai – UAE: AI driven fintech startup, QFIL Solutions has been shortlisted in three categories for this year’s Entrepreneur Middle East’s Leaders in Fintech Awards.

The awards, which are held annually in celebration of the MENA region’s fintech ecosystem, recognizes the contribution of leaders to the growth and sustainability of the industry.

This year, QFIL Solutions has been shortlisted in the categories of “Best Personal Finance Solution”, “Fintech Startup of the Year”, and “Fintech Entrepreneur of the Year”.

The final list of winners will be announced at an awards ceremony to be staged by Entrepreneur Middle East on September 15, 2022, at Sofitel Dubai, The Palm.

The event is also set to welcome the who 's who of the MENA region’s fintech sector, while highlighting the individuals and enterprises that are shaping the future of industry.

Speaking on the nomination, Founder and CEO of QFIL Solution, Hani AlAita said: “we are happy to be shortlisted in three categories for this year’s Entrepreneur Middle East’s Leaders in Fintech Awards. As a company, we believe in contributing to the growth of the Fintech sector in the region, hence striving to present cutting-edge financial solutions – backed by AI, to our clients in order to help them make the best investment choices. I believe our work so far brings meaning to this nomination.”

Entrepreneur Middle East, the organizer of the awards is an absolute media authority and dedicated platform for empowering entrepreneurship and innovation catering to SME’s, innovative companies, and the public sector.

About QFIL Solutions

QFIL Solutions is an award-winning AI driven fintech startup creating cutting-edge financial solutions that enables its clients in over 20 countries to make more successful investment choices.

As a solutions creator, QFIL combines a team of innovators, financial and go-to-market experts in offering our carefully researched and authorized series of technology products designed to give investors an edge in competitive markets; in order to maximise returns while offering powerful downside protection.

QFIL Solutions serves a market made up of investors, institutions, and millennial retail traders with products such as Magus AI and Sequence Trading platforms; and its products capitalizes on over six years of machine and is used by traders involved with Forex, Stocks, Signals and Robotics.

QFIL won the “Best Fintech AI Solution” at the 2022 UF Awards; and have also been shortlisted for various categories at the Entrepreneur Middle East Leaders in Fintech Awards 2022, in addition to the Fazzaco Business Awards 2022.

