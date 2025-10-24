Dubai, UAE: QE2 Hospitality Academy, the region’s renowned cruise liner-based hospitality training institution, is proud to announce its participation in Future Hospitality Summit World 2025 (FHS World 2025). Organized by THE BENCH under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Economy, the event will take place from October 27 to 29, 2025, at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, under the theme “Where Vision Leads, Investment Follows.”

Recognized as one of the world’s premier platforms for hospitality investment, thought leadership, and strategic collaboration, FHS World 2025 will welcome more than 1,600 delegates from over 50 countries, including 300 international investors managing over $5 trillion in assets. The event provides an essential forum for global decision-makers and innovators shaping the future of hospitality.

As part of the summit’s official program, Patrick Coodien, Director of QE2 Hospitality Academy, will deliver a featured address during the Academy’s session titled “From Challenge to Solution: Hospitality Workforce Sprint,” scheduled for Tuesday, October 28, from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM in the Murjaan Room. This interactive session will focus on the urgent need to rethink and redesign hospitality workforce strategies in light of evolving industry demands, emerging technologies, and shifting expectations of both employers and talent.

Drawing from his deep experience in hospitality education and vocational training, Patrick will explore key themes such as talent shortages, upskilling, international standards, and the critical importance of industry-academia collaboration. He will also share insights into how institutions like QE2 Hospitality Academy are addressing these challenges through immersive learning, industry partnerships, and a curriculum designed to bridge the gap between academic theory and operational excellence. The session aims to spark actionable dialogue and showcase practical models that can be adapted across global hospitality markets, particularly in fast-growing regions like the Middle East.

Patrick will be joined by leading experts including Bertrand Audrin, Professor and Human Capital Specialist at EHL Hospitality Business School; Jeff Strachan, AVP Business Operations at Dubai College of Tourism; Roland Hancock, Partner, Education and Skills Leader and Chief Sustainability Officer at PwC Middle East; Dr. Achim Schmitt, Dean at EHL Hospitality Business School; and Markus Venzin, CEO of EHL Group.

Speaking ahead of the event, Patrick Coodien highlighted the Academy’s mission and the importance of its participation at FHS:

“As a proud participant at FHS World 2025, QE2 Hospitality Academy is honored to connect with global pioneers, investors, and visionaries shaping the next era of hospitality. Our session focuses on addressing workforce challenges and reflects our ongoing mission to equip students with the skills, mindset, and global recognition they need to thrive. This summit provides an invaluable opportunity to exchange knowledge, foster innovation, and reaffirm Dubai’s leadership in hospitality education and excellence.”

FHS World 2025 will also feature keynote appearances by HH Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; HE Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism; Naser Mohamed Ali Naser Alnuwaiis, Chairman of Rotana Hotel Management Corporation; HE Shaikha Nasser Al Nowais, Secretary-General Elect of UN Tourism; and Abdullah Ahmed Al Moosa, Chairman of A.A. Al Moosa Enterprises and recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award.

FHS World 2025 brings together a powerful mix of investors, hotel owners, operators, asset managers, developers, government leaders, and industry innovators from across the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. With support from over 80 sponsors and partners, the summit offers a dynamic platform for networking, collaboration, and investment. This year, nearly half of the attending investors will be participating for the first time, and 45 percent are expected to come from outside the GCC region. In 2024, the summit generated over $1.7 billion in business opportunities, reinforcing its status as a major catalyst for high-value transactions.

Through its participation in FHS World 2025, QE2 Hospitality Academy reaffirms its commitment to the UAE National Tourism Strategy 2031 and to shaping the future of vocational education in the region. As the only cruise liner-based hospitality training institution in the Middle East, the Academy continues to champion innovation in learning and workforce development, while creating meaningful employment pathways across luxury hospitality, cruise lines, airports, ports, logistics, and high-end properties.

Since its establishment at Dubai’s iconic waterfront, the Academy has grown into a recognized center of excellence, known for combining academic rigor with immersive, real-world experience. Operated under the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation, it offers internationally accredited programs in hospitality, culinary arts, and related fields. Students benefit from a unique learning environment aboard the historic QE2, as well as placements with five-star hotels across the UAE, ensuring they graduate with the global skills, confidence, and practical knowledge needed to excel in the industry.

About QE2 Hospitality Academy

The QE2 Hospitality Academy, launched under the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation in Dubai, is the region’s only hospitality training institution located aboard the legendary Queen Elizabeth II cruise liner. Established to support the UAE National Tourism Strategy 2031, the academy offers world-class vocational programs in culinary arts, food and beverage service, and room management. With a curriculum that combines classroom learning and hands-on industry training, students benefit from 720 hours of intensive education, including practical placements with leading hospitality establishments. The academy is committed to developing future-ready talent, fostering innovation in vocational education, and creating real employment opportunities across hospitality, maritime tourism, and related sectors, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global tourism hub.