Georgetown, Guyana: Power International Holding – PIH- a Qatari-based global investment conglomerate, held the groundbreaking ceremony of Georgetown Seafront Resort and Convention Center, a premium development by its subsidiary Assets Group, the hospitality development and management arm.

The event was held under the patronage of His Excellency President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, in the presence of dignitaries from various sectors, including tourism, hospitality, and investment, in parallel with the Guyana Energy Conference & Supply Chain Expo 2024.

From Power International Holding PIH, the ceremony was attended by Mr. Moutaz Al-Khayyat, Chairman, Mr. Ramez Al-Khayyat, Vice Chairman, President & Group CEO, and Mr. Abid Butt, Group CEO of PIH subsidiary Assets Group.

This ceremony was graced by the attendance of prominent figures, including the Minister of Tourism, Industry, and Commerce, Hon Oneidge Waldron.

The Georgetown Resort and Convention Center is expected to open to the public in 2026 and is poised to transform Guyana's tourism and hospitality landscape, featuring state-of-the-art premium facilities and luxury standards.

The 76,000 sqm property is a 300 million USD development is set to feature 260 luxurious rooms and suites and 150 serviced apartments part of which are branded residences and premium villas, along with an exclusive Members’ Club. The resort will also host a state-of-the-art convention center equipped with cutting-edge technology, providing a versatile space for conferences and events of varying scales. International restaurants and a high-tech health club will also be part of this landmark project, contributing to Georgetown’s architectural identity.

This project will significantly increase the competitiveness of Guyana as a major conference destination.

His Excellency President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali has welcomed the Qatari presence in the country, expressing confidence that this development would be a distinctive landmark for Georgetown. He pledged his support for the project.

Mr. Moutaz Al-Khayyat, the Chairman of Power International Holding PIH, expressed great enthusiasm regarding the unveiling of the Georgetown Seafront Resort and Convention Center. This gem promises to redefine luxury in Guyana’s flourishing tourism sector. Every aspect of this resort is a testament to unparalleled elegance, thanks to its meticulously crafted accommodations and world-class amenities that are set to elevate Guyana’s hospitality scene.

Al-Khayyat has particularly emphasized the importance of the resort’s strategic location along the picturesque Georgetown seafront. It stands as a harmonious amalgamation of contemporary elegance and rich cultural essence. The Convention Center, an integral component of this majestic resort, is poised to be an economic powerhouse by drawing global events and fostering international collaborations.

Mr. Moutaz Al-Khayyat highlighted that Guyana is an investment hotspot with undeniable strengths propelling it toward unprecedented growth. Recognized among the world's fastest-growing economies by Nasdaq, Bloomberg, and the IMF,

Abundant in natural resources, including recoverable oil, Guyana presents lucrative opportunities. Its diverse economy spanning various sectors, low operational costs, strategic location for global markets, fiscal incentives, and a pro-private sector stance make it an investor's dream.

Mr. Ramez Al-Khayyat, Vice Chairman, President and Group CEO of Power International Holding PIH highlighted the celebration as the commencement of promising investments in Guyana across vital sectors like tourism, healthcare, and infrastructure development. He expressed delight in supporting Guyana during this transformative era.

Adding to the significance of this development, tourism in Guyana is poised to receive a considerable boost from such investments. Known for its lush rainforests, diverse wildlife, and rich cultural heritage, Guyana has been an emerging destination for eco-tourists and adventure seekers. The new resort will likely contribute to the country's growing reputation as a sustainable tourism hotspot, providing travelers with the opportunity to experience its natural beauty while also bolstering the local economy and creating job opportunities. This aligns with Guyana's vision to become a leading green destination and showcases the country's commitment to preserving its environment while welcoming visitors from around the globe.

Power Holding International through its subsidiary Assets Group looks forward to contributing to the growth and development of Guyana through this landmark project, aligning with the nation's vision for a prosperous future.