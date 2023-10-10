Building upon the remarkable success of the country’s first national tourism training programme, Qatar Host, Qatar Tourism has launched a new course titled ‘Beach Expert.’ The course is designed to provide frontline professionals with the expertise they need to navigate Qatar's expansive beaches, desert camps, beachfront hotels and resorts, and highly frequented public beaches that extend beyond Doha.

The self-paced course is available in English and Arabic and takes approximately 30 minutes to complete. Upon completion, participants will receive a certificate by Qatar Tourism and will have gained insights on the most up-to-date information about Qatar's pristine beaches.

Commenting on the new Beach Expert course, Moza Al Meadadi , from Qatar Tourism said: “Qatar has an incredible coastline and clear waters that are popular with residents and our many international visitors. The Beach Expert course is an opportunity to strongly promote and enhance awareness on Qatar’s sun, sea and sand offering, particularly as new beaches are developed and added to Qatar’s expanding hospitality offering. We’re delighted to grow our successful Qatar Host programme even further, and we encourage front-line staff to explore the latest course and feel empowered with the latest information.”

The flagship programme, Qatar Host, is part of Qatar Tourism’s Service Excellence Academy and has seen more than 35,000 customer-facing professionals, including hotel concierge staff, mall security, restaurant waiters, taxi drivers and service workers, certified. The recent expansion in Qatar Host’s offering signals Qatar Tourism’s ongoing pursuit to provide world-class, memorable experiences to residents and visitors alike.

The latest addition will also be integrated into existing initiatives such as the Qatar Sp ecialist Programme (Qatar Tourism’s training programme for overseas partners) and the Tour Guide Training Programme.

Tourism professionals in Qatar are encouraged to receive their Qatar Host certification, which is available free-of-charge.

To register for the course, visit www.beachexpert.qa