Following more than two years of location scouting and development, Qatar Tourism (QT), in partnership with Explorest, today unveiled 75 of the greatest places to take photos across the country. Qatar’s debut on the app marks a first for the region and is set to be the go-to digital travel companion for amateur and professional photographers wishing to capture unique images of the country’s diverse natural assets, architecture, cultural hotspots and more.

Berthold Trenkel, Chief Operating Officer at QT commented, “Capturing and sharing travel experiences with others has become an integral part of modern tourism. Our partnership with Explorest is one of many ways we are working to enhance the visitor experience, empowering visitors with the information and tools they need to make their visit to Qatar a memorable one.” He added, “Qatar has abundant natural beauty, awe-inspiring architecture and unique locations which make us particularly excited to be the first country in the Middle East to be featured on the app. Over the coming months, we look forward to having even more locations and contributors added to the app and seeing the community of photography enthusiasts in Qatar grow.”

Besides providing a gallery of inspiring images from across Qatar, Explorest’s most compelling feature is its Location Insights. These insights include precise GPS coordinates, recommended visit times for magic light hours, photo specs, field tips, weather details, and even suggested nearby activities - all which save photography enthusiasts wishing to recreate the images much time and guess work.

Residents and visitors are invited to download the app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and the app will soon feature on Qatar Tourism’s VisitQatar website. As a launch promotion, all Qatar Location Insight details will be unlocked for 12-months. Typically, unlocking the Explorest Pro experience costs $29.99/year (USD).

The Qatar debut of Explorest follows the success of its launches in some of the world’s most photographed cities such as Los Angeles, New York, London, Paris, Singapore, Hong Kong and Shanghai. Explorest has more than 250,000 users, with over 150 Explorests who have built out more than 2,000 Location Insights across these destinations.

“Ever since we launched Explorest, our community has been anticipating our expansion into the Middle East.” said Explorest CEO Justin Myers. “We always knew Qatar would be one of the first destinations — a country rich in culture and architectural beauty. We’ve worked so hard to provide the smartest and best-curated photo location library available. We look forward to inspiring locals and visitors to explore the unique and grand perspectives Qatar has to offer.”

