Qatar Tourism led a delegation of 13 tourism partners across the public and private sector at IMEX Frankfurt 2023, one of the world's leading trade shows for the meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) industry. The three-day event, which ran from May 23 – 25, provided a platform for Qatar Tourism to showcase their latest offerings, products, and services to key industry professionals.

This year’s booth features corporate partners such as Qatar irways, The Ritz Carlton Doha, Sharq Village and SPA, in addition to ten industry partners, including, Doha Exhibition and Convention Center, Qatar National Convention Centre, Arabian Adventures, Tawfeeq Holidays, 365 Adventures Qatar by Peninsula Compass Tourism, Just us and Otto, Sheraton Doha Resort & Convention Hotel, The St. Regis Doha, Waldorf Astoria Lusail Doha, and InterContinental Doha Beach & Spa.

Over the recent years, Qatar has become both a regional and international hub for conferences and exhibitions with world-class infrastructure in place across hotels and conferences halls, all equipped to handle international events. Recently, Qatar Tourism hosted the UFI MEA conference, bringing the Middle East’s largest gathering of exhibition business professionals to Doha for the very first time. This year also saw other large-scale international events including the 2023 World Association for Sports Management (WASM), AICR International Congress (AICRexperience) 2023 and INTERCOM Annual Conference 2023.

Looking ahead to 2024, Qatar is set to welcome more than a dozen key events catering to diverse interests, including the globally recognised Web Summit, which Qatar has won for five editions.

