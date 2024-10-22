The World’s Best Airline soars ahead of its competitors with ambitious plans to roll-out Starlink’s reliable, high-speed, low latency internet across its entire Boeing 777 fleet within a year

Passengers can now stay entertained and connected throughout their journey, streaming their favourite shows and live sports, enjoying online gaming, or working seamlessly at 35,000 feet – all completely free of charge

Note to Media: This news release was uploaded and dispatched from 35,000 feet using Starlink to mark the launch of Qatar Airways’ first Starlink-equipped commercial flight. To watch Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al Meer’s video call with SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk, please visit: https://youtu.be/cHpvKQeV3wQ?si=yN85YFkTZc1mQt9-

From the Skies – Qatar Airways has taken the future of in-flight connectivity to greater heights by operating the world’s first Starlink-equipped Boeing 777 aircraft from Doha to London on Tuesday, 22 October 2024.

This milestone establishes Qatar Airways, the World’s Best Airline as voted by Skytrax in 2024, as an industry leader in bringing advanced technology on board. The airline is the largest and first carrier in the MENA region to offer passengers Starlink ultra-high-speed, low-latency internet. Starlink is free to all passengers and operates from gate to gate.

The national carrier of the State of Qatar is also set to exceed its initial target of three Starlink-equipped aircraft by introducing 12 Boeing 777-300s upgraded with this innovative service by the end of 2024. Qatar Airways has further committed to rolling out the technology on its entire Boeing 777 fleet in 2025 – one year ahead of schedule – with the Airbus A350 fleet following in the summer of 2025.

This significant move highlights Qatar Airways’ commitment to bridging the gap between the skies and the ground by offering ultra-high-speed, low-latency internet.

Engineered by SpaceX, Starlink is the world's first and largest satellite constellation using a low Earth orbit that will provide passengers reliable, high-speed internet so they can stay connected with friends and family, stream their favourite entertainment, watch live sports, play online games, or work efficiently at 35,000 feet – all for free and with a simple ‘one-click-access’.

Qatar Airways’ Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said: “We are thrilled to launch our first Starlink-equipped flight, proving once again why Qatar Airways is at the forefront of the aviation industry.

“This milestone, paired with our commitment to rapidly roll-out Starlink across our entire modern fleet, demonstrates our relentless pursuit of offering passengers an in-flight experience that transcends the constraints of traditional air travel.

“By providing Starlink reliable, seamless internet on board, we are connecting people to the things they love the most even at 35,000 feet, making every journey with us a memorable one.”

Leveraging advanced satellites with its deep experience with both spacecraft and on-orbit operations, Starlink delivers internet access around the world, including over oceans and other remote locations previously unreachable by traditional cell or Wi-Fi signals. “Overtime you'll find it just gets better and better. This is the minimum and it only gets better from here,” said SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

With the launch of its first Starlink-equipped flight, Qatar Airways has achieved several industry-firsts, including:

World’s first Starlink equipped Boeing Widebody 777

First Starlink on Qatar Airways passenger aircraft

First Starlink equipped passenger aircraft in the MENA region

First Starlink Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) for a Boeing aircraft

Largest passenger aircraft equipped with Starlink

Longest range Starlink equipped passenger aircraft

As the first-ever service of its kind in the MENA region, the collaboration with Starlink, the world’s largest satellite internet constellation engineered and operated by SpaceX, marks a new milestone for the national carrier of the State of Qatar. This strategic initiative will further elevate the airline’s unparalleled on-board experience.

This press release, along with accompanying multimedia files, was dispatched directly from the first Starlink-equipped flight at 35,000 feet. The Starlink-equipped aircraft will operate on select routes as the airline pushes forward its roll-out plans. This will ensure more passengers have seamless access to enhanced connectivity during their travels, elevating the Qatar Airways’ award-winning on-board experience to new heights and setting a new benchmark for in-flight excellence.

About Starlink

Starlink delivers high-speed, low-latency internet to users all over the world. As the world's first and largest satellite constellation using a low Earth orbit, Starlink delivers broadband internet capable of supporting streaming, online gaming, video calls and more. Starlink is engineered and operated by SpaceX. As the world’s leading provider of launch services, SpaceX is leveraging its deep experience with both spacecraft and on-orbit operations to deploy the world’s most advanced broadband internet system. Learn more at www.starlink.com and @Starlink on X.

About Qatar Airways

A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways won the ‘World’s Best Airline’ for the unprecedented eighth time at the 2024 World Airline Awards, managed by the international air transport rating organisation, Skytrax. Qatar Airways has been the World’s Best Airline in 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2022, and 2024. The airline continues to be synonymous with excellence, also taking home, ‘World’s Best Business Class’, ‘World’s Best Business Class Airline Lounge’, and ‘Best Airline in the Middle East’. As leaders in industry innovation and digital adoption, Qatar Airways was also recently voted the ‘World’s Best Airline Website’ by World Travel Tech Awards.

Qatar Airways was the first Airline in the Middle East to be certified to the highest level of IATA’s Environmental Assessment (IEnvA) programme, based on recognised environmental management system principles (such as ISO 14001). As an inaugural signatory to the Buckingham Palace Declaration in March 2016, Qatar Airways became the first airline globally to be certified to the industry standard for the prevention of illegal wildlife trafficking in aviation.

Qatar Airways currently flies to over 170 destinations worldwide, connecting through its Doha hub, Hamad International Airport, the ‘World’s Best Airport’, as voted by Skytrax in 2021, 2022, and 2024. In 2024, Hamad International Airport also received the ‘Best Airport in the Middle East’ accolade for 10 consecutive years, as well as ‘World’s Best Airport Shopping’ for the second year in a row.