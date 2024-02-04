Abu Dhabi, UAE - PureLab, a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East and operator of the largest network of around 150 laboratories in the region, has announced its participation in the upcoming Medlab Middle East 2024. This prestigious event, taking place from 5-8 February at Dubai World Trade Centre, is a unique platform that brings together experts, researchers, and industry leaders to explore the latest advancements in diagnostics and laboratory technologies.

Medlab presents a remarkable opportunity for attendees to gain access to cutting-edge advancements, research findings, and emerging trends in diagnostic techniques, laboratory technologies, and digital pathology. As such, PureLab is proud to be showcasing its innovative solutions, which reflect its commitment to being ‘always dependable’ and ensuring that patients receive the highest quality healthcare services.

Arindam Haldar, Chief Executive Officer, PureLab said: "We are pleased to be participating in Medlab 2024 this year to highlight our innovative diagnostic solutions that have the power to advance the UAE’s healthcare ecosystem and contribute to national health security. In line with our vision ‘to unlock tomorrow’s healthcare today’, we look forward to engaging with industry professionals in the region and showcasing PureLab’s ongoing efforts in driving precision-driven results that are playing a key role in enhancing patient care.”

With an expected attendee count of 30,000 and more, the 2024 edition of Medlab promises to be a platform for knowledge sharing, forging connections and business-building opportunities. Attendees are invited to visit PureLab's booth in Zabeel Hall 5 at Medlab to explore its solutions for better, faster, and more accurate diagnostic results.

Through its precision-driven results, PureLab plays a crucial role in protecting public health and enhancing patient care, aligning with the UAE's vision of creating a world-class healthcare system.

About PureLab

PureLab, a PureHealth asset, operates and manages the largest network of laboratories in the region; these also include the largest network of ISO ISO-accredited laboratories currently totalling around 150 labs across the UAE.

PureLab is a comprehensive laboratory operation that supports both the public and private sectors by providing the largest in-house test menu. We leverage economies of scale with our high volume of tests (over 25 million tests conducted per year) and we run an agile operation that ensures accurate, reliable, and timely diagnostics, delivered to our customers.

It also plays a pivotal role in using its laboratory diagnostics network to conduct public screening programmes and population health management, as well as spearheading COVID-

19 screening efforts in the UAE. Bringing in unparalleled efficiencies and redefining industry standards, PureLab has proven itself as a partner of choice.

About PureHealth

By advancing the Science of Longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world. PureHealth is the UAE’s largest integrated healthcare platform with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 25+ hospitals, 100+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare as the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind.

Pure Health’s network of healthcare facilities comprises:

SEHA (Abu Dhabi Health Services Company) – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE

Daman (The National Health Insurance Company) – The UAE’s leading health insurer

The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE

Rafed – The UAE’s largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation

PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center – Specialist healthcare centre focused on cell therapy and regenerative medicine

One Health – Sales, service support, and engineering network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers

provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi’s first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment

Ardent Health Services – The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US

Circle Health Group – The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK

To learn more, please visit www.purehealth.ae