Hong Kong, a vibrant blending of East-meets-West, stands as a magnetic and visa-free destination for GCC travellers seeking unparalleled experiences delving into the heart of Asia's cosmopolitan gem. Nestled at the crossroads of tradition and modernity, Hong Kong offers a kaleidoscope of cultural delights. Facilitating this journey are renowned airlines such as Emirates (with 21 weekly flights) and Cathay Pacific (with 7 weekly flights) for GCC travellers; Hong Kong promises a thrilling journey where the rich tapestry of Chinese heritage seamlessly intertwines with Western influences at every corner, inviting GCC travellers to embark on a journey of discovery.

The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) takes centre stage at the Arabian Travel Market 2024 (ATM) as part of their outreach trade strategy, spearheading tourism and cultural exchange initiatives from May 6th to 9th, together with 31 trade partners from Hong Kong. Notably, an MOU has been signed with Emirates during ATM signifying a remarkable milestone in HKTB's endeavours to expand tourism initiatives within the GCC market. Another key collaboration included an MOU signing with dnata Travel Group, further strengthening partnerships between Hong Kong and the GCC through leading airlines and travel agencies.

What can travellers expect?

Hong Kong presents a new horizon of luxury experiences and halal-friendly activities as part of its GCC travel initiatives; those experiences were carefully curated in the “Travel In Luxe” Hong Kong guide, covering four distinct categories:

In the realm of cultural encounter , delve into Hong Kong's rich heritage with curator-led tours of its leading museums, such as the Hong Kong Museum of Art, and explore the city's architectural marvels designed by renowned Pritzker Prize winners through exclusive guided visits that blend history with modern aesthetics.

For those looking to explore Hong Kong in style, experience breathtaking vistas and unique cityscapes in unparalleled luxury, whether sailing on a yacht or touring the city in a helicopter, all while indulging in luxury shopping guided by expert shoppers at luxury spots.

The family bonds aspect ensures that family vacations become luxurious adventures with VIP tours at major attractions like Hong Kong Disneyland and Ocean Park, creating memorable experiences without the crowds and engaging the whole family with activities designed to entertain every age and interest.

Lastly, under exquisite services, indulge in personalised services that enhance your stay, from bespoke shopping experiences to culinary sessions with elite chefs; additionally, for those seeking a touch of adventure and learning, martial arts lessons with esteemed masters offer a unique, customised experience that combines culture with physical activity.

Begin your luxury and cultural exploration with "Travel in Luxe" Hong Kong - your guide to exceptional experiences in one of Asia's most dynamic cities. Explore curated offerings and book your next adventure today to discover the opulence and excitement of Hong Kong.

