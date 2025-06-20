Dubai, UAE – O Gold, the UAE’s first Emirati fractional gold and silver ownership app, has announced a landmark partnership with Emirates Gold, one of the region’s most respected and long-established refineries. Through this collaboration, O Gold’s rapidly expanding base of more than 75,000 active users will gain seamless access to an enhanced portfolio of certified gold products at competitive refinery‑direct rates, all delivered with the speed and convenience synonymous with the O Gold Wallet.

This partnership marks a significant step forward in making precious metals investment more accessible and transparent for everyday investors in the UAE. By directly connecting O Gold's innovative fractional ownership platform with Emirates Gold's certified refinery products, users can confidently invest in physical gold with unprecedented ease and assurance.

"Our partnership with Emirates Gold is a pivotal moment for O Gold and our users," said Bandar Alothman, Founder of O Gold. "We are committed to democratizing access to precious metals, and this collaboration with a highly respected refinery like Emirates Gold directly addresses that goal. Our users can now be assured of the authenticity, quality, and competitive pricing of their gold investments, all within the familiar and convenient O Gold app”, he added.

Emirates Gold, renowned for its rigorous quality control and commitment to global standards, expressed strong enthusiasm for the partnership. Abhijit Shah, CEO of Emirates Gold, remarked, “We are proud to join forces with O Gold, a pioneering platform that is transforming how investors across the UAE access precious metals. This collaboration reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering secure, transparent, and world-class precious metals solutions. Together, we are setting a new benchmark for accessibility and trust, empowering a new generation of investors with direct access to certified, high-quality gold.”

Emirates Gold, the UAE’s most established gold and silver refinery with a legacy of excellence since 1992, and renowned for shaping the precious metals landscape of the Middle East for over 33 years, brings unparalleled industry expertise and trust to this strategic alliance. Through this partnership, O Gold users will gain privileged access to a broader range of high-quality, UAE Good Delivery certified gold and silver bars and coins at competitive rates directly sourced from the refinery and delivered securely to their doorsteps. By combining Emirates Gold’s decades-long legacy with O Gold’s innovative digital platform, this collaboration reinforces both brands’ shared commitment to trust, transparency, and investor empowerment further solidifying O Gold’s position as the region’s preferred platform for real-asset ownership.

About O Gold

O Gold Precious Metals is the first Emirati app for fractional gold and silver ownership, enabling secure transactions starting from just 1 dirham. The platform offers seamless buying, selling, and leasing of precious metals, redefining gold investment with accessibility and security at its core.

With a strong focus on trust and transparency, O Gold ensures high-quality gold and silver, securely delivered with full insurance. Competitive pricing makes gold ownership more attainable, while the leasing feature allows users to earn returns on their physical assets.

More than just a retailer, O Gold serves as a trusted partner in financial security through precious metal investments. Backed by a dedicated customer service team, the platform provides a smooth and rewarding experience, adhering to the highest standards of quality and security.