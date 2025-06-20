United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Repton Dubai is delighted to announce a major campus redevelopment that will transform the student experience and set a new benchmark for education in the region. The transformational campus upgrade is designed to elevate every aspect of school life. Every corner of the school is being thoughtfully reimagined to support world-class learning, creativity, and wellbeing.

The new masterplan includes the creation of a state-of-the-art Performing Arts Centre and an expansive Sports Village – alongside extensive enhancements to Early Years Centre, and main School Reception. Taking place over the summer and due to be completed during Term 1 of the 2025-26 Academic Year, each space is purpose-built to inspire curiosity, nurture talent, and prepare students for a future without limits. The programme marks a bold step in Repton’s commitment to providing an environment where students are rounded, grounded, and unbounded – equipped with the skills, confidence and character to thrive in a fast-changing world.

At the heart of the redevelopment is the Repton Performing Arts Centre, a purpose-built, professional-grade facility that promises to transform the creative life of the school. Featuring a 600-seat auditorium, music practice rooms, dance and drama studios, recording suites and intimate rehearsal areas, the centre is designed to inspire. From Year 1 to Year 13, every Reptonian will have the opportunity to explore, perform, and flourish.

In parallel, work is underway on the Repton Sports Village, which will offer world-class facilities for athletes at every stage. The new facilities will include two full-sized rugby/football fields, a junior pitch, a 200-metre running track, a 100-metre sprint track, and a large multi-sport astro-turf area with a central cricket square and integrated cricket nets. New shaded courts for netball, padel, and pickleball will further enhance year-round play. In addition, the two indoor basketball courts will be fully refurbished, and major enhancements to the swimming pools will ensure Reptonians benefit from top-tier facilities across every discipline. More than just infrastructure, this space will cultivate resilience, teamwork, and leadership – with renewed focus on coaching and wellbeing at every level.

In the Early Years Centre, every element has been thoughtfully redesigned with child development at its core. Corridors and classrooms support cognitive, motor, social, and emotional growth through flexible, play-based environments that flow naturally between indoor and outdoor spaces. Signature features such as the Wonder Library, Imaginarium Theatre, and calming hideaway nooks enrich every stage of early learning.

Creating a powerful first impression, the newly designed School Reception will act as a daily touchpoint for the entire school community. The welcoming atrium, anchored by a central café invites parents to linger, connect and feel at home. With diverse seating areas, warm aesthetics and thoughtful design details, the space celebrates the school’s proud 450-year legacy with Repton UK while creating a calm, enriching experience from the moment parents and students arrive.

Glen Radojkovich, Managing Director – UAE Schools for Cognita Middle East, said: "Across our schools in the UAE, we are committed to delivering outstanding environments that enrich every aspect of student life. This redevelopment at Repton Dubai reflects that ambition – creating inspiring, future-ready spaces where students can excel in the classroom, on the stage, and in sport."

Mr. Khaled AlMheiri, Founder and Honorary Chairman of the Board of Governors at Repton Dubai, added: "Repton Dubai has always stood for excellence – built on a rich heritage dating back over 450 years to Repton UK. This transformation honours that tradition while boldly looking to the future. It’s a proud moment for our school community and a statement of our ongoing commitment to world-class education."

This transformation marks the first stage of a broader, multi-phase masterplan. Phase 1 includes the development of the Performing Arts Centre, Sports Village, and enhancements to Early Years, and School Reception which are currently underway and scheduled for completion during Term 1 of the 2025–26 academic year. Phase 2 will see the upgrade of the Science Laboratories, along with a wide-ranging series of further developments set to elevate the campus even more – details of which will be announced over the coming months.

Repton Dubai’s facilities upgrade represents an exciting future for its students, families and wider community. With innovation and care at its heart, the school is creating an environment where excellence can flourish—in every subject, on every stage, and in every moment of learning.

About Repton School Dubai

Repton School Dubai opened its doors in 2007 to offer world-class educational experience for children of all nationalities, from ages 3 to 18 and boarding experience from age 11. It is a sister school of Repton Al Barsha and Repton Abu Dhabi, both in the UAE, as well as a partner school of the reputed Repton School in the United Kingdom, which was founded in 1557, and which continues to boast a stellar reputation in both the academic and sporting fields.

Combining the reputation and academic rigour of the UK curriculum, Repton Dubai has been consistently rated as ‘Outstanding’ by KHDA inspections since 2014 and endeavours to promote excellence in every area of a child’s and student’s life at school, within and outside the classroom. In the 2023-2024 academic year, the school celebrated a decade of Outstanding rating by the KHDA, and has also attained a significant milestone, ranked among the top 5 schools in Dubai and top 10 schools in the Middle East region in the prestigious Spear’s Top 100 Schools Index 2024.

Repton School Dubai offers a full range of the GCSE curriculum, in addition to the IB Diploma, IB Career Programme, BTEC and the A Level curriculum with a choice of 45 subjects to help achieve a deep understanding of varied academic fields. The school has two boarding houses and provides boarding accommodation for students, either full term boarding or a more flexible weekly boarding option. Both the junior and senior schools are located on a spectacular campus of 1.3 million sq. ft. in Nad Al Sheba, making it the largest school in the region.

About Cognita

Launched in 2004, Cognita is an extraordinary community of schools that span 16 countries and share one common purpose: to thrive in a rapidly evolving world. With over 100 schools in Europe and the US, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia, Cognita employs over 18,000 teaching and support staff in the care and education of more than 90,000 students. Together, Cognita schools provide a uniquely global education that goes beyond grades, to develop all-round academic excellence – equipping young people with the agency, adaptability and positive attitudes that prepares them to grow, thrive and find their success in a rapidly evolving world.

Cognita Middle East has nine schools within its portfolio, including: RGS Guildford Dubai, Repton Dubai, Repton Al Barsha and Repton Abu Dhabi, Horizon English School, Horizon International School, Ranches Primary School and Al Ain English Speaking School in the UAE, and Dasman Bilingual School in Kuwait.