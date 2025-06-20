Ajman, UAE – Ajman University (AU) has achieved a significant milestone in the newly released QS World University Rankings 2026, climbing 37 places to reach #440 globally – its highest standing to date. This remarkable leap solidifies AU’s status as one of the world’s leading academic institutions, reflecting its growing impact on both the regional and international higher education landscape.

In a competitive global arena, AU’s advancement highlights the strength of its academic ecosystem, driven by faculty excellence, strategic partnerships, and student-focused innovation.

Ajman University has also been ranked #4 globally for International Research Network, reaffirming its position as a hub for cross-border academic collaboration and impactful global research. This achievement underscores AU’s dedication to fostering knowledge exchange and innovation through strategic international partnerships.

Ajman University also continues to stand out for its internationalization efforts. It retains its position as #1 in the UAE and #4 globally for percentage of international students, reflecting its inclusive, globally connected learning environment. Furthermore, AU has been ranked #37 in the world for International Students Diversity, a new indicator introduced this year by QS.

While the university celebrates these achievements, it remains focused on further enhancing its Employer Reputation – a strategic priority at the heart of its mission. AU is currently ranked #241 worldwide and #3 in the UAE for Employer Reputation, reaffirming its strong alignment with market needs and commitment to preparing graduates for successful careers.

“Our rise in the QS Rankings is a testament to Ajman University’s long-term strategy, rooted in academic excellence, regional relevance, and global engagement. As a non-profit institution, we remain committed to investing in knowledge that empowers our students, supports national development, and contributes meaningfully to the world”, said Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University.

Ajman University’s upward trajectory in the QS World University Rankings is a result of sustained teamwork, strategic vision, and a shared belief in the transformative power of education. As AU approaches its 40th anniversary, it remains committed to academic excellence, global engagement, and advancing knowledge for the greater good.

About Ajman University

Established in 1988 as the first private university in the GCC, Ajman University (AU) is a non-profit institution committed to delivering world-class education and empowering future leaders. With a strong emphasis on academic excellence, global engagement, and societal impact, AU continues to shape a diverse and inclusive learning environment that nurtures innovation and integrity.

Ajman University earned full accreditation from the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) in 2024, becoming the first private and non-profit university in the UAE and the Arab world to achieve this prestigious distinction. In the 2026 QS World University Rankings, AU ranks #440 globally and #6 in the UAE, with a global ranking of #241 for Employer Reputation and #3 in the UAE. AU also holds the #1 position in the UAE and #4 globally for the percentage of international students.

With a growing network of over 40,000 alumni across the world, AU continues to prepare graduates who are career-ready, globally aware, and committed to shaping a better future for their communities and beyond.