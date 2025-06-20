Due to the overwhelming demand, homes at both Fahid Beach Residences and The Beach House were released for sale during launch week

Expatriate residents and overseas buyers account for 67% of total sales, with buyers from the UAE, Russia, UK, and China making up the top nationalities by sales volume

First-time Aldar customers comprise 67% of buyers at Fahid Island

Key demand drivers include Fahid Island’s position as Abu Dhabi’s first coastal wellness destination, its waterfront lifestyle, and proximity to super-premium education at Kings College School Wimbledon

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Following exceptional interest in Fahid Island - Abu Dhabi’s first coastal wellness destination and the world’s first Fitwel certified island - Aldar today announced it has generated over AED 3.5 billion in sales at Fahid Beach Residences and The Beach House, the island’s first residential developments released during launch week.

The Fahid Island homes attracted a diverse pool of buyers, drawn by the island’s position as Abu Dhabi’s first coastal wellness destination, the waterfront lifestyle, and proximity to super-premium education at Kings College School Wimbledon which sits within the wider wellness inspired masterplan. Expatriate residents and overseas buyers account for 67% of total sales, with buyers from the UAE, Russia, the UK, and China making up the top nationalities by sales volume. This strong local and international interest underscores Fahid Island’s emerging global profile as a premier lifestyle destination where wellness meets culture, nature, and community.

42% of buyers are under the age of 45, signalling growing demand for luxury wellness-focused living among younger demographics. Notably, 67% of buyers are first-time Aldar customers, demonstrating Aldar’s expansive reach and the appeal of the Group’s thoughtfully curated destinations.

Jonathan Emery, Chief Executive Officer at Aldar Development said: “The highly anticipated launch of Fahid Island has resulted in the first homes released generating more than AED 3.5 billion - and serves as a powerful validation of our vision to place wellness at the heart of community living. The success reflects Abu Dhabi’s position as one of the world’s most desirable investment and lifestyle destinations and we are expecting continued interest in Fahid Island as Abu Dhabi’s first wellness island builds its profile on the global stage.”

In response to the overwhelming demand for Fahid Beach Residences, Aldar accelerated the launch of Fahid Island’s second residential offering, The Beach House during launch week and sales progress continues at pace. Comprised of 11 elegantly designed towers offering a collection of studios to 3-bedroom + maid apartments, the new development draws on its coastal surroundings and is thoughtfully crafted to evoke a sense of calm, lightness, and relaxed sophistication. Residents benefit from exquisite interiors and breathtaking views of the sea and Abu Dhabi skyline, as well as a state-of-the-art amenities and facilities, direct shoreline access, and seamless connectivity to Coral Drive, the island’s boutique retail boulevard.

With further residential launches planned, Aldar will continue to deliver on its vision to transform Fahid Island into a vibrant, wellness-focused destination that redefines coastal living in the region.

About Aldar

Aldar is the leading real estate developer, manager, and investor in Abu Dhabi, with a growing presence across the United Arab Emirates, the Middle East North Africa, and Europe. The company has two core business segments, Aldar Development and Aldar Investment.

Aldar Development is a master developer of a 62 million sqm strategic landbank, creating integrated and thriving communities across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Ras Al Khaimah's most desirable destinations. The delivery of Aldar's developments is managed by Aldar Projects, which is also a key partner of the Abu Dhabi government in delivering housing and infrastructure projects across the UAE's capital. Internationally, Aldar Development wholly owns UK real estate developer London Square, as well as a majority stake in leading Egyptian real estate development company, SODIC.

Aldar Investment houses a core asset management business comprising a portfolio of more than AED 46 billion worth of investment grade and income-generating real estate assets diversified across retail, residential, commercial, logistics, and hospitality segments. It manages four core platforms: Aldar Investment Properties, Aldar Hospitality, Aldar Education, and Aldar Estates.