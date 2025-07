Saudi Arabia: In a joint effort to accelerate the adoption of electric mobility, E-FILL, powered by ASX EMobility, and Aramco Stations have launched a nationwide awareness campaign to promote the use of ultra-fast electric vehicle charging stations across the Kingdom.

As part of the initiative, EV users will benefit from free charging at select Aramco Stations equipped with E-FILL chargers until July 20. The campaign aims to raise awareness about the growing public EV infrastructure and its role in supporting Saudi Arabia’s sustainability goals under Vision 2030.

“Our partnership with Aramco Stations represents more than infrastructure — it symbolizes the alignment of national ambition with private sector agility. Together, we are building the backbone of Saudi Arabia’s electric mobility future and setting a new standard for collaboration in sustainable development,” said Mr. Nawaf

AlSharif, Group CEO of AlSharif Group Holding.

“This awareness campaign is a significant step in normalizing the use of public EV infrastructure. With Aramco Stations, we’re making ultra-fast charging more visible, accessible, and approachable for every driver in the Kingdom,” added Mohammed Almusawa, CEO of ASX E-Mobility.

The campaign spans key locations across the Kingdom and is fully integrated into the E-FILL mobile application, where users can locate participating stations and begin charging through a seamless digital experience.

To participate, EV drivers can download the E-FILL app via iOS and Android platforms.

To download the application, visit https://onelink.to/ak5q5q

About E-FILL

E-FILL, powered by ASX E-Mobility (a subsidiary of AlSharif Group), is Saudi Arabia’s leading public EV charging network. The company specializes in ultra-fast, user-centric charging stations and offers a fully digital experience across its expanding infrastructure footprint.

About Aramco Stations

Aramco Stations is the fuel retail business of Aramco, delivering premium fueling and mobility services across the Kingdom. As part of its forward-looking strategy, Aramco Stations is incorporating electric vehicle charging to help power Saudi Arabia’s sustainable future.