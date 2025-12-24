Muscat: Reinforcing its commitment to advancing Oman’s national financial infrastructure and digital transformation agenda, Sohar International has been formally recognized by the Central Bank of Oman (CBO) during the CBO’s Annual Meeting with Financial Institutions, held under the theme “Reimagining Tomorrow.” The recognition acknowledges the bank’s successful implementation of the Electronic Direct Debit (e-Mandate) service in full alignment with the CBO’s national rollout plan, as well as its pioneering role in launching Oman’s National Payment Card – “Maal”. Together, these achievements reinforce the resilience and efficiency of the national payments infrastructure and underscore Sohar International’s leadership in supporting Oman’s digital transformation agenda. The awards were presented by H.E. Ahmed Jaafar Salim​​ Al-Musalmi. Governor of the Central Bank of Oman, and received by Abdulwahid Mohamed Al Murshidi, Chief Executive Officer of Sohar International.

Commenting on the recognition, Abdulwahid Mohamed Al Murshidi, Chief Executive Officer of Sohar International, said: “This recognition by the Central Bank of Oman underscores our steadfast commitment to advancing the national financial agenda through responsible innovation and disciplined execution. The successful implementation of the e-Mandate service, alongside our role in launching Oman’s National Payment Card, reflects the strength of strategic collaboration between regulators and financial institutions in translating vision into measurable outcomes. At Sohar International, we regard digital transformation not as an isolated initiative, but as a national responsibility—one that reinforces trust, broadens financial inclusion, and strengthens the resilience of the banking sector.”

The bank’s 2025 milestones extend well beyond regulatory compliance, reflecting a deliberate integration of technology, collaboration, and capability development across the financial ecosystem. Through a focused portfolio of initiatives, Sohar International has advanced financial inclusion, promoted responsible and sustainable credit allocation, and invested in national talent development through awareness programs, educational workshops, and digital literacy initiatives. By leveraging advanced technologies, strengthening operational and governance frameworks, and working closely with national stakeholders, the bank is enabling individuals and businesses to adopt modern financial solutions while contributing to a resilient, inclusive, and future-ready banking ecosystem—fully aligned with the Central Bank of Oman’s mandate to position the financial sector as a cornerstone of economic diversification, sustainable growth, and national prosperity.

As the Sultanate continues to reshape its financial landscape, Sohar International remains steadfast in its role as a strategic partner and catalyst for national progress. The bank will continue to work in close partnership with the Central Bank of Oman, industry peers, and the wider community to reimagine tomorrow—delivering innovative solutions, strengthening the foundations of the banking sector, and contributing meaningfully to Oman’s journey toward a modern, diversified, and sustainable economy that delivers long-term value for current and future generations.

Sohar International is Oman’s fastest-growing bank, guided by a clear vision to become a world-leading Omani service company that helps customers, communities, and people prosper and grow. With a purpose to help people ‘win’ by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, the bank offers innovative solutions across Commercial and Investment Banking, Wealth Management, Islamic Banking, and more. Operating with a strong digital-first approach and an expanding regional footprint—including presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia—Sohar International is committed to driving value through strategic partnerships and a dynamic customer experience. Learn more at www.SIB.om