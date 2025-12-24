AMEA Power’s first operational asset in Ivory Coast, reinforcing its growing footprint in West Africa.

Dubai, UAE – AMEA Power, one of the fastest-growing renewable energy companies in the region, today announced a major milestone in the delivery of its 50MW Bondoukou solar PV project in Ivory Coast, with financial close successfully achieved and major construction works progressing on site.

The project is being developed by AMEA Goutougo, a project company registered in Ivory Coast and fully owned by AMEA Power. Located in the north-eastern Gontougo region, the solar PV plant will generate approximately 85 GWh of clean electricity annually, enough to power around 358,000 households, while offsetting more than 52,000 tonnes of CO₂ emissions each year.

Strategic Early Mobilisation

Recognising the strategic importance of the project for Ivory Coast’s power system, AMEA Power initiated early construction activities earlier this year, advancing key works ahead of the completion of project financing. With financial close now achieved, the project transitions into its full execution phase, enabling accelerated progress across all construction activities.

Financing and National Energy Objectives

The EUR 61 million project is being financed by FMO and DEG, reflecting strong support from international development finance institutions for Ivory Coast’s renewable energy ambitions and AMEA Power’s proven track record in delivering utility-scale clean energy projects across Africa.

The project will support the Government of Ivory Coast’s objective to increase the share of renewable energy in the national electricity mix to 45% by 2030, while strengthening energy security and reducing reliance on thermal generation.

Advancing Delivery and Long-Term Impact

Once operational early 2027, the solar PV plant will become AMEA Power’s first operational asset in Ivory Coast. The company also has an additional 50MW solar PV project in advanced development in the country, reinforcing its long-term commitment to supporting sustainable energy generation in West Africa.

Hussain Al Nowais, Chairman of AMEA Power, said: “This milestone marks an important step in the delivery of our solar project in Ivory Coast. By progressing early works ahead of financial close and now moving into full-scale execution, we are demonstrating our long-term commitment to the country’s clean energy transition. This project reflects our ability to deliver with pace, discipline and partnership, bringing lasting economic and environmental benefits.”

Socio-Economic Development

Construction of the project is expected to create significant local employment opportunities, with a strong focus on local content, skills development and knowledge transfer. In parallel, AMEA Power will implement its Community Investment and Development Programs, delivering targeted initiatives to ensure long-term positive impact for surrounding communities.

About AMEA Power

Headquartered in Dubai, AMEA Power is a developer, investor, owner and operator of renewable energy projects. As one of the fastest-growing renewable energy companies in the region, AMEA Power has assembled a world-class team of industry experts to deliver projects across Africa, the Middle East, and emerging Asia. With projects in 20 countries, a 6GW+ project pipeline, and 2,600MW+ in operation and under construction, the company is rapidly expanding its investments in wind, solar, battery storage and water desalination, demonstrating its long-term commitment to the global energy transition and water security.

