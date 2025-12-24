Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Khaleeji Bank continues its active engagement with clients through a dedicated promotional stand for the Al Waffer account at Marassi Galleria in Diyar Al Muharraq, running from 22nd to 30th December 2025, as the final qualifying deposit deadline approaches on 31st December 2025. December marks the month featuring the largest prizes in this edition of the Al Waffer account, reflecting the Bank’s commitment to combining direct client engagement with the provision of distinctive saving opportunities that are fully compliant with Islamic Shari’a principles.

The stand highlights the grand prize of one million USD for one winner, alongside four other grand prizes of USD 250,000 each, representing the largest prizes within the Al Waffer account program. This underscores Khaleeji’s dedication to offering motivating saving solutions that meet the aspirations of various client segments.

The Bank’s presence at Marassi Galleria also provides visitors with the opportunity to benefit from exclusive instant cash prizes offered at the stand with a total value of up to BD 1,000 as well as other valuable prizes, as part of efforts to enhance direct interactions with clients and deliver a comprehensive experience that combines account awareness with appreciation for visitor participation.

This initiative aims to introduce visitors to the benefits of the Al Waffer account and its various programs, including Ajyal Al Waffer and the Al Waffer Club, while also highlighting the account’s flexibility and its role in promoting a culture of saving and regular financial planning. This presence builds on the success of Khaleeji’s previous promotional stands, which contributed to expanding the client base and strengthening engagement with the program, while reinforcing its position as one of the most attractive saving solutions in the local market.

In this context, Ms. Ameera Ahmed Al Abbasi, Head of Retail Banking at Khaleeji Bank, stated “The Al Waffer account embodies Khaleeji’s approach to delivering a comprehensive banking experience that places clients at the heart of its priorities”, noting that the grand prizes offered in December present a valuable opportunity for those seeking to have their savings within a trusted Islamic banking framework. She also added that direct engagement at Marassi Galleria enables clients to learn more about the account’s features and benefits, and receive clear information that supports informed financial decision-making.

Khaleeji Bank is recognised as a distinguished Islamic bank dedicated to fulfilling customer aspirations through an integrated Islamic banking model offering a comprehensive range of high-quality retail and corporate services, as well as Shari’a-compliant investment opportunities.

For more information, please visit the Bank’s official website at www.khaleeji.bank and follow Khaleeji’s verified social media accounts on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, and X platforms to stay updated on the latest news and offers. Terms and conditions apply.