Dubai, United Arab Emirates — Belong Interactive, the UAE-based digital experience and platform implementation agency, has been awarded EMEA Technology Partner of the Year 2025 by Progress Sitefinity, a global Digital Experience Platform (DXP) provider.

The award was announced during Progress Sitefinity’s global partner recognition ceremony held on December 18th, 2025 and honors partners who demonstrate exceptional technical expertise, innovation, and leadership in delivering enterprise digital solutions.

Belong Interactive has been an official implementation partner of Progress Sitefinity since 2022, delivering enterprise-grade digital platforms for major organizations across the region. The recognition follows the successful delivery of large-scale DXP implementations for clients including Nakheel and Modon Holding, where it led backend development, platform architecture, and complex system integrations, founded on a data-driven, user-centric and brand relevant digital strategy and UI/UX design.

In announcing the award, Progress Sitefinity stated that the Technology Partner of the Year recognition is presented to “the company that demonstrated outstanding expertise in leveraging and extending the capabilities of the platform through innovative technology solutions, delivering cutting-edge products or services that solve complex challenges and enhance customer experience.”

Progress Sitefinity further added that “for 2025, the EMEA partner meeting all these criteria was Belong Interactive, which consistently showed exceptional technical proficiency and set the benchmark for technology leadership.”

“This award is a strong validation of the depth of our technical expertise and the quality of the collaboration we have built with the Progress Sitefinity team,” said Pierre Azzam, Founder & CEO, Belong Interactive. “It reflects our shared focus on solving complex digital challenges and delivering platforms that create real business value consistently over time.”

The award reinforces Belong Interactive’s position as a leading Digital Experience agency in the EMEA region, supporting enterprise organizations in building scalable, secure, and future-ready digital ecosystems.

About Belong Interactive

Belong Interactive is a digital experience agency specializing in the design, development, and implementation of enterprise digital platforms. Partnering with leading technology providers, Belong Interactive helps organizations create meaningful, performance-driven digital ecosystems that support growth, engagement, and transformation.

About Progress Sitefinity

Progress Sitefinity is an AI-enabled global Digital Experience Platform (DXP) provider, enabling organizations to manage, optimize, and scale digital experiences across channels through secure, flexible, and enterprise-ready technology.

Media Contact:

Ms. Hanna Poral

E: h.poral@belonginteractive.com

W: www.belonginteractive.com