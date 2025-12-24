Dubai, UAE - Yango Ads, the ad tech division of Yango Group, has launched its new CPI Plus campaigns in the UAE, offering businesses a powerful, machine-learning-driven solution to grow their mobile apps efficiently. Powered by machine learning, the new optimisation strategy refines ad impressions to attract users most likely to install an app, helping businesses meet their target cost per install efficiently, complementing existing performance and engagement campaigns to address business needs at every stage of the funnel.

CPI Plus campaigns enhance the platform’s performance product suite by refining ad impressions to attract users most likely to install an app, helping businesses achieve their desired acquisition costs, improve campaign efficiency, and scale app growth more predictably. The new CPI model enables advertisers to pay only for confirmed app installs while reaching high-intent audiences across partner websites and mobile applications. Advertisers running CPI campaigns gain access to full campaign analytics, including post-install conversions and revenue insights, enabling transparent, data-driven optimisation. Businesses can launch standalone user acquisition campaigns or run them alongside existing performance and engagement strategies to expand scale and address marketing objectives at every stage of the funnel.

“Our focus is to equip businesses in the UAE with performance tools that deliver measurable outcomes,” said Bassem Yousri, Head of Agency Department, Yango Ads MEA. “CPI Plus provides brands with an efficient and transparent way to scale their mobile apps, supported by machine learning, advanced targeting, and seamless Mobile Measurement Partner integrations. The solution supports advertisers across all verticals and leverages broad yet highly curated mobile inventory to maximise reach and install efficiency. This launch reinforces our commitment to helping advertisers grow their app ecosystems with high-quality users and predictable ROI.”

To launch a CPI campaign, advertisers provide links to their app store listings, allowing ads to redirect users directly to the app page. For accurate analytics and attribution, integration with a Mobile Measurement Partner (MMP) is required to map in-app events and provide tracking links. Yando Ads Space supports integration with all major MMPs, including Adjust and Appsflyer. The solution also utilises adaptive banners that automatically adjust creative assets for optimal display across target mobile websites and applications.

The launch comes at a time when the UAE continues to strengthen its position as one of the world’s most mobile-driven digital economies. Smartphone adoption in the country stands at nearly 97%, with mobile internet penetration projected to reach 96.3% this year, resulting in mobile devices accounting for over 75% of all web traffic in the UAE. This behaviour is fuelling rapid growth in app usage, making cost-efficient user acquisition increasingly vital for brands looking to scale.

With Yango Ads Space, UAE businesses can access a full suite of performance and engagement solutions designed to meet diverse marketing objectives. Performance campaigns optimise toward tangible business results, such as installs, ROAS, or CPA, while engagement campaigns help brands build awareness, increase visibility, and drive users further along the conversion funnel.

To learn more about the brands, their products and services, visit Yango Ads.

About Yango Ads

Yango Ads is a global ad platform that helps businesses monetize and grow. We help brands reach relevant audiences through the websites, apps, and services they use daily. With access to one of the largest ad networks, we connect brands to engaged users within the Yango Group ecosystem.

Whether you’re looking to boost app revenue, run campaigns, or make data-driven decisions, Yango Ads has the tools to make it happen.