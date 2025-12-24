Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Etihad Salam Telecom Company (Salam), a leading provider of integrated telecommunications and digital infrastructure services in the Kingdom, has announced the recognition of five winning projects under Salam Award for Promising Projects, during its participation as a strategic sponsor of the second edition of DeveGo 25, the Entrepreneurship and Modern Business Practices Forum, held at the King Abdulaziz Convention Center in Riyadh from 21 to 23 December 2025.

Salam Award forms part of the company’s broader commitment to supporting the small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) ecosystem in the Kingdom and empowering entrepreneurs to transform innovative ideas into scalable and growth-ready businesses. Through such initiatives, Salam aims to provide platforms that spotlight national talent, connect founders with opportunities, and contribute to the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, particularly economic diversification and innovation.

The award attracted participation from numerous startups and entrepreneurial projects across the Kingdom. The winning projects were selected based on rigorous criteria, including creativity, originality, feasibility, and anticipated market impact. Each of the five winners received a cash prize in recognition of the strength of their ideas and their future growth potential.

Commenting on the occasion, Eng. Ahmed Al-Anqari, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Salam Telecom Company, said: “At Salam, we firmly believe that empowering entrepreneurs and SMEs is a fundamental pillar in building a sustainable digital economy. Salam Award for Promising Projects reflects our commitment to supporting ambitious ideas that have the potential to create real market impact, generate new opportunities, and enhance the competitiveness of the private sector in the Kingdom.”

Al-Anqari added that Salam is keen to play an active role in the growth journey of startups, not only through advanced digital solutions, but also through initiatives that open new horizons for innovation and entrepreneurship.

The awards were presented during DeveGo 2025 by Abdallah Mohammed Al-Khorami, Chief Business Officer of Etihad Salam Telecom Company, reflecting the importance of collaboration between the private sector and the wider entrepreneurial ecosystem in supporting emerging businesses.

The five winning projects; “BioNet”, founded by Lama Abdulaziz Al-Rashid; “Qad Bisalama”, founded by Ahmed Abdallah Al-Misfar; “Nefhasaha”, founded by Khamis Al-Hamad; “Bayyin”, founded by Abdulrahman bin Rashid; and “Qawel Tech”, founded by Mohammed Nasser Al Anqidan, represented a diverse range of sectors, reflecting the breadth of Saudi Arabia’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. The selected ideas offered solutions across multiple sectors, in addition to projects that address key challenges and unlock opportunities through innovative and practical approaches. Collectively, the winning projects demonstrated strong potential for real-world application, clear market relevance, and the ability to contribute to sustainable business growth.

The Salam Award for Promising Projects invited entrepreneurs, project owners, and early-stage startups to participate by submitting a creative pitch video of up to 60 seconds via social media using the official hashtag #SalamAward. Submissions were reviewed by a dedicated evaluation committee, and were assessed based on creativity, originality, feasibility, and expected impact.

Through its diverse programs and initiatives, including Salam Award for Promising Projects, Salam continues to strengthen its role as a digital enabler and strategic partner for SMEs, supporting platforms that foster entrepreneurship, encourage innovation, and contribute to the long-term, sustainable development of Saudi Arabia’s private sector, helping build a more diversified and resilient national economy.