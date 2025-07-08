El-Romany Real Estate Development and Happy Developments have announced the formation of a new joint venture under the name Highvale Developments, marking a strategic move to strengthen their footprint in Egypt’s dynamic real estate market.

Highvale Developments unveiled an ambitious expansion strategy for the upcoming period, beginning with the launch of a flagship project located in the heart of New Cairo. The company also intends to expand its investment activities to include the New Administrative Capital and Sheikh Zayed City, signaling a multi-directional growth plan across Greater Cairo’s most sought-after real estate hubs.

Commenting on the new venture, Romany Youssef, Chairperson of Highvale Developments and owner of El-Romany Real Estate Development, stated, “Establishing Highvale is the culmination of a long journey of accumulated expertise from both companies. El-Romany Real Estate Development has over 20 years of experience in the market, during which we have successfully delivered to more than 2,000 clients. We are excited to begin this new chapter of expansion in Egypt’s real estate sector.”

Youssef added that the newly formed company will reveal full details of its first New Cairo project in the coming period, positioning it as the launchpad for Highvale’s entry into Egypt’s competitive residential market.

From his side, Marco Refaat, Board Member of Highvale Developments and owner of Happy Developments, emphasized the strategic value of the partnership. “Through this partnership, we aim to merge our experiences. Happy Developments brings nearly eight years of experience in real estate development, along with our ownership of Happy Mix for building materials—giving us a major competitive edge in controlling both quality and cost,” he said.

With the combined strengths of El-Romany’s longstanding market presence and Happy Developments’ integrated supply capabilities, Highvale Developments is positioning itself as a distinctive player set to deliver high-quality, value-driven projects in Egypt’s growing urban landscape.