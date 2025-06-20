Abu Dhabi: In a strategic move to enhance access to mental health services across the region, Burjeel Holdings, a leading super-specialty healthcare services provider in MENA, has launched four specialist mental health centers under its mental health and wellbeing platform, Alkalma, through the integration of Aspris Healthcare facilities. The centers, located in Dubai’s City Walk and Dubai Healthcare City, Abu Dhabi’s Al Bateen, and Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District, are recognized for delivering personalized, adaptable mental healthcare across a wide spectrum of psychological needs.

These newly integrated centers deliver personalized care through a range of therapy formats, including individual, group, and family sessions, now aligned with Alkalma’s mission to build a value-driven mental healthcare ecosystem rooted in prevention, accessibility, and overall wellbeing. Together, the four centers offer a combined annual capacity of approximately 90,000 consultations.

Although mental health conditions affect up to one in five individuals annually, they account for less than 5% of total health spending across the region. This underinvestment is compounded by a persistent shortage of clinical professionals and limited access to integrated networks, highlighting a critical gap that Alkalma is designed to address.

This launch marks the first phase of a multi-year expansion strategy. By establishing a presence in major urban markets and aligning operations with Keralty’s globally validated, value-based care models, Alkalma is laying the foundation for a scalable platform positioned to meet rising demand and deliver measurable health and economic outcomes.

John Sunil, Chief Executive Officer of Burjeel Holdings, said: “Integrating these centers into our ecosystem marks a pivotal step in realizing our vision for a regional mental health platform rooted in Alkalma’s values of clinical excellence and inclusivity. It enables us to expand access to high-quality care while accelerating the delivery of outcomes that matter to patients and health systems alike.”

Alkalma was launched as a strategic joint venture between Burjeel Holdings and Colombia-based healthcare leader Keralty, a global organization with nearly five decades of experience in value-based care. As a founding partner, Keralty brings deep expertise in delivering integrated mental health and primary care services across nine countries, including the U.S., supporting over 500,000 individuals globally in behavioral health.

Dr. Emilio Herrera, CEO of Alkalma, said: “At Alkalma, we believe a healthcare system is defined by how it supports those most in need. There is no health without mental health. Establishing our presence in the UAE and Saudi Arabia reflects our commitment to advancing national priorities and bringing the best scientific evidence, the highest quality of care, to serve the community. This is only the beginning.”

Shorooq, a leading regional investment manager, facilitated the strategic integration of Aspris Healthcare facilities.

Mahmoud Adi, Founding Partner at Shorooq, said: “We are proud to see these facilities become foundational to a regionally integrated mental health ecosystem. We believe private equity can be a transformative force in sectors that touch people’s lives.”

In the coming months, Alkalma will fully integrate these centers under a unified brand, expand clinical capacity, and launch a digital mental-health platform to reach under-served populations. Further centers in new communities across the UAE and Saudi Arabia are under review as part of the JV’s regional scale-up plan. Alkalma is positioned to play a defining role in shaping the region’s next-generation mental health ecosystem, delivering value across patients, systems and stakeholders.