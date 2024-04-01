To ensure hassle-free and accessible health insurance information anytime and anywhere for all its members here and abroad, the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) has partnered with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) to be part of the eGovPH Super App.

With the mobile app, the PhilHealth Member Portal can now be readily accessed with faster loading of content specifically designed for mobile phones.

The eGovPH or e-Government Philippines, is a mobile application that simplifies transactions by integrating all other apps used by different government agencies, such as PhilHealth, SSS, GSIS, Pag-Ibig, and local government units.

PhilHealth President and CEO Emmanuel R. Ledesma, Jr. said that their inclusion in the app is integral to the agency's digital transformation.

'This is definitely one of our urgent priorities as we continuously improve our services and make them within reach by more and more Filipinos who are gravitating towards online transactions,' he said.

To access information through the eGovPH Super App, PhilHealth members must download the eGovPH mobile app via Google Play Store or App Store for free, then sign up and provide personal details such as name, birth date, address, mobile number, and email address. A one-time password will be sent to the contact number for verification.

The last step is the verification of account through email address. Log in can be done using the registered mobile number.

When using the app, PhilHealth members can also access their membership profile, contribution history, and registered Konsulta provider.

It added that more PhilHealth services are due for integration with eGovPH Super App such as online registration and online amendment, registration with a Konsulta Package Provider of choice, and the use of QR code to facilitate verification, among others.

'By accessing PhilHealth information through the eGovPH Super App, millions of Filipinos are more empowered, thereby making equitable access to quality and affordable health care services a reality,' PhilHealth said.

Copyright © 2022 PhilSTAR Daily, Inc Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

