PureHealth’s futuristic roadmap launch ceremony – from the UAE to the world – attended by government and private sector dignitaries

Abu Dhabi, UAE: PureHealth, the largest integrated healthcare platform in the United Arab Emirates [UAE], announced a transformative vision that unlocks the healthcare of the future by advancing the science of longevity, which promises to help people in the UAE and across the world live longer, healthier, happier, and fuller lives.

The company unveiled the future of healthcare in its new vision, brand identity and brand promise at an immersive ceremony at the Louvre Abu Dhabi, in the presence of high-level dignitaries, officials, and prominent personalities from leading entities across the government and private sector.

PureHealth’s science of longevity introduces technology-driven, personalised, preventive healthcare solutions that focus on increasing the average lifespan and improving the health span in the UAE. The company plans to replicate this scientific model and approach across other markets in the future. The company’s focus is on looking at ageing as an epidemic and using latest treatments, technologies, preventive, and social strategies to help people lead optimal, healthier lives.

In his address at the launch, Farhan Malik, CEO of PureHealth, said: “When we talk about longevity, it is not only about increasing the lifespan of people, but rather their health spans, so that people may live healthier, longer and fuller lives. Currently, population ageing is straining economies, health systems and social structures worldwide and we need to transform the way we age, to ensure better health, function and productivity, during a period of extended longevity.”

Malik added: “At PureHealth, we are focusing on the science of longevity, moving away from sick care to health care, and revolutionising healthcare for the future. My youngest daughter is 4, in the year 2062 she will be 44 and I wonder to myself, how will she, along with her children, access healthcare in the future? Therefore, we need to start working towards building a healthcare system which will serve future generations. As we become the global centre for longevity, we will work to attract the best global minds and play a role in building a knowledge-based economy, to further support a sustainable and prosperous future for the UAE.”

He concluded: “As we work towards the longevity of humankind, we also need to focus on working towards the longevity of our planet and play our role as global citizens in the wake of climate change.”

Presenting the technological adaptation and way forward, Shaista Asif, Group Chief Operating Officer of PureHealth, said: “In today’s evolving landscape, converging technologies are getting faster, cheaper, better and smarter, enabling us to think about and act upon healthcare in new ways. At PureHealth, we are at a time of converging, not just different technologies, but also different fields. We are committed to bending the curve of life expectancy, by increasing quality of life and health spans.”

She added: “To achieve this goal, we at Pure Health have defined our North Star -- longevity. People from across the globe will migrate here to live longer, healthier, happier, and fuller lives.”

As part of this futuristic vision, PureHealth believes that over the next 50 years, they could add upto 25 additional years of higher-quality, happier, and healthier living, in line with its mission to help drive change across communities and realize the possibility for humankind globally.

PureHealth, which operates 28+ hospitals, 55+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments, and related businesses in the UAE, is committed to delivering outcome-focused, world-class quality across all channels of healthcare with a mandate to futureproof the healthcare system locally and beyond.

To achieve this, PureHealth is exploring ways to transform every interaction in healthcare – be it hospital in the cloud, state-of-the-art data management, or preventive care. For PureHealth, it is not about longevity in isolation, but a healthier, happier life, driven by personalised medicine, AI, and predictive diagnostics, that in turn will create a significant difference in people’s lives.