Hosted in partnership with PureHealth, the Forbes Middle East Healthcare Summit will bring together healthcare executives, industry leaders, and innovators

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: PureHealth, the UAE’s largest integrated healthcare platform, today announced that it is partnering with Forbes Middle East for its second annual Healthcare Summit, to be held in Abu Dhabi on December 13 and 14, 2022.

The Forbes Middle East Healthcare Summit will bring together leaders, practitioners, academicians, and providers of services, solutions, and care from across the sector to discuss the future of healthcare.

The summit will host various panel discussions to outline recent advancements in healthcare and technology across the MENA region, as well as other technological developments currently underway in the sector.

PureHealth’s partnership with the Forbes Middle East Healthcare Summit is aligned with its commitment to transform the healthcare sector in the country by improving the average health span and helping people live longer, healthier, happier, and fuller lives. Committed to the science of longevity, PureHealth is working on leveraging technology and data to embed optimal health solutions seamlessly and proactively in the lifestyles of the people it serves.

Shaista Asif, Group Chief Operating Officer of PureHealth Group, said: “At PureHealth, we are committed to embracing bold innovations to improve health, redefine value-based healthcare, and serve humanity through the gift of longevity and longer health spans – paving the way for humankind to live longer and healthier. As we embrace Industry 4.0 and approach technological singularity, PureHealth is revolutionizing healthcare for the future – moving away from sick care to preventive care. At PureHealth, our North Star is longevity, making Abu Dhabi the land of longevity, where people come to live longer, healthier, happier, and fuller lives.”

Shaista added: “With a firm belief that the future generations will not access healthcare as it is done today, PureHealth is laying the foundation for building a healthcare ecosystem for the future. This is what will be the right and center of our discussions at the Forbes Middle East Healthcare Summit. We look forward to informed discussions with our peers and industry players at the summit.”

Khuloud Al Omian, CEO & Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Middle East, commented, “We are excited to announce this event in partnership with PureHealth, which will bring together professionals from across the healthcare industry to Abu Dhabi and shed light on some of the most thought-provoking elements of the sector that are constantly evolving and transforming with the new normal. We aim to make this the most innovative and problem-solving healthcare platform in the region with the support of our public and private sector partners.”

The last decade has witnessed several technological breakthroughs in the field of medicine and clinical practice. The global pandemic posed a great challenge to the healthcare industry and prompted an acceleration in the digital transformation of healthcare delivery and solutions. The Forbes Middle East Healthcare Summit will focus on these evolving trends.

Similarly, it will also highlight the technological innovations in the sector, which have enhanced the provision of healthcare and allowed professionals to transgress physical bounds to provide medical advice and help regardless of a patient’s location.

The increased use of data analytics, cloud computing, AI, and the Internet-of-Medical-Things paving the way for quick care management and a significant decrease in patient deaths by enabling remote patient monitoring and real-time access to patient data will also be discussed.

As healthtech continues to evolve, it is increasingly informing views on clinical practices, patient care, diagnosis, forecasts for treatment outcomes, development of pharmaceuticals, and processes related to hospital management, which will be discussed and debated upon at the summit.

-Ends-

About PureHealth

By advancing the science of longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world. PureHealth is the UAE’s largest integrated healthcare platform with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 28+ hospitals, 100+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more.

With groundbreaking innovations at the forefront of healthcare, the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind.

PureHealth’s network of healthcare facilities across Abu Dhabi and the Northern Emirates comprises:

SEHA – Abu Dhabi Health Services Company – one of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE

Daman – The National Health Insurance Company, the UAE’s leading health insurer

The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE

Rafed – The UAE’s largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation

Pure Lab – Managing and Operating the largest network of laboratories in the region

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center – Specialist healthcare center focused on cell therapy and regenerative medicine

One Health – Sales, service support, and engineering network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers

The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi’s first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment

To learn more, please visit www.purehealth.ae

About Forbes Middle East

Forbes Middle East is a licensed edition of Forbes for the Arab world, championing inspiring business journalism and entrepreneurial capitalism. Its online and social platforms break news covering billionaires, business, investment, technology, economy, entrepreneurship, leadership, and luxury lifestyles. The monthly magazine, featuring in-depth interviews with the Middle East's most influential and innovative leaders, is published in print in English and Arabic, with digital versions available to both regional and global audiences online.

Forbes Middle East extends the Forbes brand of journalism across the Arab world, conducting its own comprehensive research to publish original lists that adhere to strict methodologies. Its content attracts business leaders, investors, active and potential entrepreneurs, and a wide audience of ambitious and influential executives.

Media contact:

Susan Sasse

PR & Events Executive

susan@forbesmiddleeast.com