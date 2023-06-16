UAE, Abu Dhabi:– As part of its mission to drive elevated levels of healthcare at the local, regional, and international levels, PureHealth, the largest integrated healthcare platform in the Middle East, has announced a strategic partnership with the Israel-based Sheba Medical Center, one of the world’s leading medical research institutions. The two will work closely together on joint clinical research projects, promote the use of advanced technology in healthcare, expand genetic research initiatives, collaborate on staff training, and boost health tourism in both countries.

In the presence of H. E. Mohamed Al Khaja, UAE Ambassador to Israel, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by representatives of both organizations, solidifying their commitments. One of the key aspects of the collaboration is the enhancement of clinical research and exchange of studies, collaboration on healthcare innovation research projects, and clinical trials.

The collaboration will also focus on education and training. Both parties will jointly organize conferences, workshops, and events, and create clinical specialization projects and internships. Medical staff from each institution will also be able to broaden their experience by immersing themselves in the dynamic environment of the partner organization.

Commenting on the MoU, His Excellency Mohamed Al Khaja, UAE Ambassador to Israel said: "It is great to see major players from the UAE and Israel healthcare sector come together to find ways to combine their expertise and work together to improve the health and the lives of the people of both our countries. It is important to find and focus on the real benefits of peace, which improve people’s health, lives & standards of living."

His Excellency Amir Hayek, Ambassador of Israel to the United Arab Emirates emphasizes the importance of the collaboration saying: "The MOU signed today between Pure Health, the largest healthcare network in the Middle East and Sheba Medical Center, the largest integrated hospital in the region, represents the spirit of the Abraham Accords, bringing our peoples together for the benefit of the region."

From his side, Rashid Al Qubaisi, Group Chief Corporate Officer at PureHealth, said: “This collaboration marks a major milestone in our efforts to drive healthcare innovation and improve patient outcomes. By combining our expertise and resources, we aim to foster breakthrough research, advance medical education, and establish a robust framework for clinical services coordination. The MoU underlines PureHealth’s efforts to enhance the expertise and knowledge of healthcare professionals, and sets the stage for more ambitious advancements in healthcare systems throughout the region.”

Al Qubaisi added, “As the largest healthcare platform in the region, we are proud to work with partners who share the same vision of advancing the healthcare sector and positively impacting people’s health span. Our efforts here are in line with PureHealth’s commitment to advancing the science of longevity and introducing the healthcare of the future from the UAE to the rest of the world. We’ll continue our endeavors to raise the benchmarks in healthcare excellence, and enable people to live longer, healthier, happier, and fuller lives, which in return will further strengthen Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s position as the global hub for healthcare.”

"This newly formed cooperation between Pure Health and Sheba Medical Center-Tel Hashomer is another prime example of the strengthening ties between Israel's healthcare system and the UAE, which underscores the essence of the Abraham Accords. This agreement is of the utmost importance in creating a strategy whereby we will work to share our knowledge in the areas of research, clinical trials, and medical training," added Yoel Har-Even, Director of the International Division and Resource Development at Sheba Medical Center.

With a diverse portfolio encompassing over 25 hospitals, 100 clinics, multiple diagnostic centers, insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, and procurement, PureHealth remains at the forefront of advancing healthcare systems. This comprehensive approach aligns with their mission to unlock time for humankind by pushing the boundaries of innovation and transformation within the healthcare sector.

The signing of the MoU between PureHealth and Sheba Medical Center is a unique step for both parties to leverage their strengths, benefitting patients, healthcare providers, and the healthcare industry as a whole, and setting the stage for groundbreaking advancements.

