Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - PureHealth, the largest hospital and health insurance group in the Middle East, today announced the strategic expansion of its insurance arm, Daman, marking its transformation from a health-focused provider into a comprehensive, multi-line insurer with entry into the high-growth Property and Casualty (P&C) segment. As part of this evolution, Daman will adopt a new legal name: The National Insurance Company – Daman, reflecting its broadened scope and strengthened position within the UAE’s dynamic insurance landscape.

The transition reflects Daman’s broader mission to meet the evolving protection needs of individuals and businesses across the emirates by offering them a broader suite of insurance services. As the insurance arm of PureHealth and the UAE’s leading health insurer, Daman’s expansion into the P&C segment supports its vision to become a comprehensive insurance provider and aligns with the group’s commitment to deliver holistic care and coverage throughout all stages of life.

Shaista Asif, Group Chief Executive Officer of PureHealth, stated: “Daman’s evolution reflects PureHealth’s broader strategy to create a fully integrated healthcare and insurance platform that drives better customer service and long-term value creation. Expanding into the Property and Casualty segment enhances portfolio diversification, supports risk management across sectors, and reinforces our commitment to shaping a future-ready ecosystem aligned with the UAE’s economic and social development priorities.”

H.E. Khaled Binshaiban Almheiri, Chairman of The National Insurance Company – Daman, commented: “For nearly two decades, Daman has set the benchmark for health insurance in the UAE. This evolution marks a pivotal chapter – expanding our focus to offer a broader range of insurance solutions while maintaining the same rigour, trust and customer-first mindset our members know and value. By protecting individuals, businesses and assets, we are proud to play a central role in supporting the UAE’s vision for sustainable wellbeing and long-term economic resilience.”

Daman currently provides health coverage to more than three million members across a network of over 3,000 healthcare providers in the UAE. Backed by a resilient operational backbone, Daman brings together AI-powered underwriting, industry-leading efficiency in claim settlement, and a multilingual service delivery infrastructure to seamlessly support its expansion into new insurance verticals, without compromising its longstanding reputation for excellence.

As per the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), the total number of written insurance policies for all types of insurance within the UAE increased to 14.6 million policies year-on-year in 2023, compared to 8.4 million policies in 2022, due to a higher number of property and liability insurance policies. The UAE’s P&C insurance market is poised for further accelerated growth, which is projected to reach nearly USD 16.8 billion by 2031, according to Verified Market Research.

In response to this growing demand, the company will continue to operate under the well-established Daman brand, introducing new P&C products in phases while ensuring uninterrupted service for existing members. Daman was named the best perceived health insurance brand in the UAE, according to the UAE Healthcare 2024 report from Brand Finance – a recognition that reflects its commitment to excellence and mission to cultivate a healthier community.

This strategic growth plan reinforces PureHealth’s broader vision to advance the science of longevity and deliver the promise of holistic care, from prevention to protection, through a connected health and insurance ecosystem.

About The National Insurance Company – Daman

The National Insurance Company – Daman is a comprehensive, multi-line insurer and the UAE’s leading health insurance provider, delivering tailored health insurance solutions to more than 3 million members in the UAE.

Daman was established in 2005 and began its operations May 2006 as the first and only dedicated health insurer in the UAE.

In May 2025, Daman adopted its new legal name to reflect its expansion beyond health insurance into broader offerings, starting with Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance. This follows earlier diversification, with the launch of the Daman Gratuity and Employee Benefits (GEB) Trust in 2024.

Daman is a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 110+ hospitals, 316+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more.

Daman drives innovation through a combination of state-of-the-art technology and extensive expertise offered by a highly skilled and knowledgeable workforce. As the leading health insurer, Daman provides a 24/7 customer call centre and medical services authorisation team who are in direct contact with Daman’s network of over 3,000 medical facilities. The company also provides a diverse range of digital services that are unmatched in the UAE.

Daman has set high standards in the insurance industry and has been awarded a number of internationally recognised awards and quality-focused certifications.

About PureHealth:

PureHealth is the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 110+ hospitals, 316+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare as the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind. By advancing the Science of Longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world.

