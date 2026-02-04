Dubai, UAE – PRYPCO Mortgage, the home financing vertical under PRYPCO, the region’s leading PropTech platform, has surpassed AED 1 billion in total mortgage disbursals in January 2026, marking a record-breaking milestone for the company and positioning PRYPCO among the highest-volume mortgage platforms in the MENA region. The achievement also represents one of the largest single-month mortgage disbursal volumes recorded in the UAE.

This milestone reflects PRYPCO Mortgage’s ability to originate, process, and close mortgage transactions at scale across a broad range of buyer profiles. During January 2026, the platform recorded an average mortgage ticket size of AED 1.7 million, with the largest single mortgage reaching AED 60 million, demonstrating strength across both mid-market and high-value residential segments.

Operational performance during the milestone period was further highlighted by the successful processing of a mortgage within just 10 working hours, covering the full journey from initial customer request and application completion through valuation booking, valuation completion, and issuance of the Final Offer Letter.

The January disbursals were completed for homebuyers representing over 50 different nationalities, reinforcing the depth and diversity of demand for UAE real estate. Non-resident customers accounted for 15% of total volumes, highlighting the importance of reliable, digitally enabled home financing platforms in supporting cross-border investment into the UAE property market.

This record-setting month builds on sustained momentum across 2025. Over the course of last year, PRYPCO Mortgage helped 4,767 homebuyers secure financing, reflecting consistent demand for streamlined, transparent mortgage solutions. To date, PRYPCO Mortgage has partnered with more than 19 banks, enabling customers to access competitive financing options through a single, integrated platform.

The milestone signals more than company growth. It reflects broader shifts in how capital is accessed and deployed across the region’s housing market. Digital mortgage platforms are increasingly acting as connective infrastructure, bringing together banks, brokers, developers, and buyers, while improving speed, transparency, and certainty across the financing process.

By combining technology with strategic partnerships, PRYPCO Mortgage has contributed to improving access to financing, reducing friction in approvals, and increasing visibility across the mortgage lifecycle, key factors as the UAE real estate sector continues to attract both end-users and long-term investors.

Commenting on the milestone, Amira Sajwani, Founder and CEO of PRYPCO, said, “Surpassing AED 1 billion in mortgage disbursals in a single month is a significant moment, not just for PRYPCO, but for the wider mortgage and real estate ecosystem. It reflects the strength of demand for UAE property, the confidence of local and international buyers, and the importance of robust digital infrastructure in enabling access to capital. We’re proud to be building a home financing platform that operates at scale, supports transparency, and helps move the market forward.”

With January’s record-setting performance, PRYPCO Mortgage enters 2026 with strong momentum, continuing to develop solutions aimed at easing entry barriers and streamlining access to home financing as part of PRYPCO’s broader vision to strengthen the UAE’s real estate ecosystem.

​​​​​About PRYPCO Mortgage

PRYPCO Mortgage is the dedicated financing division of PRYPCO, a leading PropTech company reshaping property investment and ownership in the region. With end-to-end mortgage services, partnerships across all major UAE banks, and a commitment to innovation, PRYPCO Mortgage is at the forefront of the UAE’s evolving real estate finance ecosystem.

About PRYPCO

PRYPCO is a next-generation PropTech company reshaping the real estate market through tokenization, fractional ownership, simplified mortgages, Golden Visas and digital accessibility for real estate agents. Founded by Amira Sajwani, PRYPCO’s ecosystem includes PRYPCO Mint (tokenized investment), PRYPCO Blocks, PRYPCO Mortgage, PRYPCO One for agents, and PRYPCO Golden Visa. With a bold vision to enable real estate freedom, PRYPCO is setting new standards in how people invest, own, and benefit from property.

