"In The Woodland Residences, we've gone beyond the traditional ‘branded residence’ concept, integrating tangible branded products into every villa,” Omar Gull, Managing Partner of AMIS

Featuring a sellable area of 220,000 sqft, the project marks the UAE's first integration of actual branded surfaces into residences

Located in Meydan, the project boasts a 100-meter swimmable lagoon exclusively for its residents, and Instagrammable views of Burj Khalifa and Dubai skyline

Dubai surpasses Miami to claim the top spot for hosting the largest volume of branded residences

Dubai, UAE – Real estate developer AMIS today announced its establishment in Dubai with the launch of its first project, The Woodland Residences, a AED 425 million development featuring the first integration of actual branded surfaces into properties in the UAE.

Boasting a sellable area of 220,000 sqft, the development elevates the concept of branded residences from mere aesthetics and marketing to seamless product integration within unit interiors.

The Woodland Residences signifies a turning point in luxury real estate, heralding a milestone collaboration between AMIS and Laminam. This partnership brings Automobili Lamborghini branded surfaces to grace every villa within the project. The opulent surfaces, expertly embedded into the wall cladding across common areas, not only elevate the visual appeal but also add real value to the properties, presenting a distinctive and enriched experience for discerning homeowners.

Alberto Selmi, CEO & President of Laminam, stated: "Our product range fully aligns with this project by AMIS, and we are looking forward to seeing the final results once ready in the middle of 2026. We are sure that customers will be delighted."

Commenting on the launch, Omar Gull, Managing Partner of AMIS said: "In The Woodland Residences, we've gone beyond the traditional ‘branded residence’ concept. Our focus is on integrating actual branded products into every villa, moving beyond mere aesthetics to embed authenticity and real value within the architecture. Our collaboration with Laminam allows us to craft properties where customers tangibly embrace branded products within their homes. This makes our project the UAE's first to seamlessly infuse branded surfaces into the interiors, setting a new standard for luxury real estate."

Dubai, having recently surpassed Miami to claim the top spot for hosting the largest volume of branded residences, maintains its position as a trailblazer in redefining luxury living in the global real estate market.

Located 12 minutes away from Downtown Dubai, The Woodland Residences sits within the vibrant District 11 of Meydan. Offering a 100-meter swimmable lagoon reserved exclusively for residents, this serene oasis represents an ideal setting for relaxation and recreation within the bustling heart of Dubai.

Committed to unparalleled luxury, each villa at The Woodland Residences offers a private pool and an elevator, enhancing convenience and delivering an unmatched living experience for its residents.

Every villa at The Woodland Residences ensures an Instagrammable view of the iconic Burj Khalifa and the Dubai skyline. Designed with terraces on both sides, these residences—regardless of the unit selected—offer breathtaking vistas, showcasing Dubai's famous landmarks against unparalleled sunset backdrops.

Meydan's meticulous urban planning has shaped this neighbourhood to provide a plethora of amenities, including a vast swimmable crystal lagoon, a clubhouse, a community center, and the convenience of two international schools. This thoughtfully curated environment aims to enrich the lives of families and individuals, allowing The Woodland Residences to offer a holistic luxury lifestyle amid one of Dubai's most coveted locations.

The Woodland Residences intro video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i7zribHQWmU

About AMIS

AMIS is a luxury real estate developer based in Dubai, UAE. The company’s portfolio represents a convergence of innovative design, superior amenities, and prime locations, promising an elevated living experience that exceeds expectations.

amisproperties.com

About Laminam

Laminam produces ceramic slabs which challenge the traditional uses of this material, creating large sized minimum thickness surfaces, which are used in exterior architecture, interior design and furnishings.

laminam.com

For media enquiries, please contact:

Keel Comms

support@keelcomms.com