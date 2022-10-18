As prominent players in the luxury food and beverage industry this partnership represents the perfect pairing of two pioneering brands with a shared commitment towards quality and innovation.

Commenting on the announcement, EIRA International Marketing Director Jad Asaad said, “It is an honour to partner with someone as talented as Reif Othman. Reif has transformed the dining scene in the region with his innovative culinary creations, an approach that strongly resonates with the aspirations of the EIRA Water brand. Reif is one of the most celebrated chefs from around the world and we couldn’t be more excited to have him represent EIRA Water on a global stage.”

“Together we have big plans for the next 12 months and beyond, including launching new product ranges, expansion into emerging markets, and new partnerships. 2022 will also mark our first year as the official global partner of the MICHELIN Guide and we are proud to be their water of choice at the upcoming Abu Dhabi unveiling in November.”

Reif Othman is a highly regarded figure in the Dubai dining scene having helmed several high profile restaurants in the region including Zuma, Play Restaurant & Lounge and his latest venture, the self-titled Reif Japanese Kushiyaki. Taking inspiration from various cuisines, Reif is renowned for his unique ‘Meditterasian’ style of food, an exquisite fusion of East meets West ingredients and flavours.

As the Global Brand Ambassador, Reif will play a pivotal role in the promotion of EIRA Water to an international audience. EIRA will be the water of choice at Reif’s extensive collection of restaurants and pop-up venues and he will also be a prominent fixture at a schedule of upcoming events and appearances planned for 2023.

Reif adds, “It’s really important to me when considering any partnership that the connection is authentic. Joining the team at EIRA was a no-brainer, it’s a brand I respect. From the quality of their water to their trademark individuality, EIRA is an innovator in the F&B industry. The team at EIRA Water are a leading force and through this partnership I’m confident we’ll achieve big things together”.

EIRA Water is considered the selected water of choice for many luxury restaurants and hotels and MICHELIN Star chefs for its purity and high-quality standards.

About EIRA Water

In search of the purest water in Norway, geologists found the ‘Eira’ fount, pristine clear and low in minerals. The water is unfiltered and bottled straight from the source. The EIRA plant is 100% hydroelectric, making it a low greenhouse gas emission CSR establishment that uses one of the cleanest sources of electricity for its operations.

The still and sparkling bottles are uniquely identified by their signature gold and silver caps respectively. The water is available in 400ml and 700ml glass bottles and a 500ml PET bottle for convenience.

