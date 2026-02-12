Representing an AED 2 billion investment

Around 3,500 keys - a major scale-up of Premier Inn’s regional portfolio

Targeting Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, Riyadh and Jeddah, with a focus on city and airport locations

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Premier Inn Middle East has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Equitativa Real Estate, an international holding company providing real estate funding and investment management capabilities, marking an important step in the brand’s next phase of growth across the GCC.

The MoU outlines plans to develop six to eight Premier Inn hotels, delivering approximately 3,500 keys across key locations in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Representing an investment of around AED 2 billion, the planned expansion will double Premier Inn’s current portfolio of 3,184 keys, significantly scaling the business while bringing more great-value stays to travellers across the region.

Premier Inn Middle East, a joint venture between Emirates Group and Whitbread Plc, currently operates 11 hotels across the UAE and Qatar. The strategic partnership with Equitativa will target high-demand markets including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, Riyadh and Jeddah, with a focus on city and airport locations, supporting the long-term tourism and economic ambitions of both the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

As the demand continues to rise for internationally branded, high-quality mid-market hotels, Premier Inn is well positioned to meet this need by offering guests consistent standards, prime locations, warm hospitality and great value.

Simon Leigh, Managing Director, Premier Inn Middle East, said:

“The partnership with Equitativa Real Estate is an exciting step forward for Premier Inn in the region. It supports our ambition for long-term, sustainable growth, while staying true to what we do best – offering great-value stays in the right locations. By combining our operational expertise with Equitativa’s asset management experience and regional knowledge, we look forward to bringing more Premier Inn hotels to markets where the demand for high-quality mid-market accommodation continues to outpace supply.”

Sylvain Vieujot, Chairman, Equitativa Real Estate, added:

“We’re pleased to partner with Premier Inn Middle East as we expand into hospitality. Premier Inn’s respected brand and strong value proposition align well with the needs of travellers across the GCC and the growing demand for mid-market hotels. With our local expertise as a leading real estate investment holding company in the region, we look forward to working together to support the development of high-quality hotels in key locations.”

Premier Inn currently operates 11 hotels across the Middle East – seven in Dubai, two in Abu Dhabi, and two in Doha – with plans for regional expansion.

About Premier Inn Middle East

Premier Inn Middle East is owned by the Emirates Group and leading UK hospitality company, Whitbread Plc, and has 11 hotels across the Middle East. The brand was established in the region with the opening of Premier Inn Dubai Investments Park in 2008, and now operates seven hotels in Dubai, two in Abu Dhabi and two in Doha, with more locations in the pipeline. Premier Inn’s vision is to ensure that every guest enjoys a warm welcome from our friendly team members, great value stays with flexible rates, tasty food and a great night’s sleep. The hotel group has more than 1,000 hotels in the UK, Ireland and Germany, and has been named the UK’s Best Budget Hotel Brand at the Business Traveller Awards 2024. Book direct at premierinn.ae, call +971 600 500 503, or follow @premierinngulf on social media.

About Equitativa Real Estate

Equitativa Real Estate is a UAE-based holding company, providing real estate funding and investment management capabilities, supporting the lifecycle of real estate assets and investment vehicles with an emphasis on governance, risk management, and operational discipline.