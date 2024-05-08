Dubai, UAE- Practical Security Lab, a cybersecurity firm specializing in independent security audit services, announces the commencement of its operations in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and is now open for partnerships and contracts with companies or organisations seeking unparalleled business information security solutions.

With a portfolio of successful projects worldwide, ranging from Kazakhstan, France, Angola, Indonesia and Japan, to the USA, Practical Security Lab is a proven expert in a very niche field - penetration testing services. The company has also scored victories in the Bug Bounty programs of AT&T, Microsoft, Yahoo, Amazon and more, underscoring its strong reputation and extensive experience.

Practical Security Lab offers a wide range of services including cybersecurity, reverse engineering and security development. The team’s experience works around penetration testing, web security, mobile and banking security, anti-phishing, protection technologies and more.

At the heart of Practical Security Lab's mission is the commitment to protect the business interests of its clients in cyberspace by solving complex problems and confronting professional intruders and commercial espionage.

“We wanted to constantly solve complex tasks, show an unconventional approach, surprise the customer, and do the impossible,” starts Evgeny Sobolev, Founder and CEO, who brings more than fifteen years of experience to the role along with trusted colleagues who are also passionate about penetration testing.

“Expanding our operations in Dubai is not just a strategic move but a testament to the city's unwavering commitment to innovation and growth. Dubai's vibrant business ecosystem makes it the perfect hub to showcase our expertise in cybersecurity. We invite companies and organizations across the UAE to experience the difference our services can make in safeguarding their digital assets and ensuring a secure business landscape for all. We can also offer companies the opportunity to provide our services of high quality on their behalf by subcontracting us,” adds Sobolev.

As part of its expansion into the UAE market, Practical Security Lab is introducing new products and applications tailored to the region, including external and internal network penetration testing, web application penetration testing, and mobile penetration testing.

By offering innovative solutions and unparalleled expertise, Practical Security Lab aims to empower businesses in the UAE to protect their digital assets and maintain a competitive edge in today's digital landscape. For more information visit https://itpsl.org/

-Ends-

About Practical Security Lab:

Practical Security Lab is a cybersecurity firm dedicated to protecting businesses in cyberspace. With a mission to safeguard the business interests of its clients, the company offers a comprehensive suite of expert cybersecurity solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of businesses in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and beyond.

Led by Mr. Evgeny Sobolev, Founder and CEO, Practical Security Lab boasts a team of seasoned experts with over a decade of experience in auditing cybersecurity. Specializing in a wide range of services, including penetration testing, web security, security consultancy, source code review, open-source intelligence, and anti-phishing measures, Practical Security Lab is committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that meet the highest industry standards.

With a proven track record of successful projects completed worldwide, Practical Security Lab brings unparalleled expertise and insights to the UAE market. By offering innovative solutions and unparalleled expertise, the company aims to empower businesses in the UAE to protect their digital assets and maintain a competitive edge in today's digital landscape. For more information about Practical Security Lab, visit https://itpsl.org/