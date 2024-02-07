90% of PCFC employees proudly convey their satisfaction working at the Corporation

The Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) has been awarded the "Great Place To Work Certification" by the "Great Place to Work" organization. This recognition stems from a thorough and independent analysis of employee opinions regarding the work environment. Approximately 90% of employees expressed pride in being part of PCFC and recognized its contribution to societal development.

During the certificate-receiving ceremony aboard the Queen Elizabeth 2 (QE2) ship in Dubai, under the esteemed patronage of H.E. Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation, and in the presence of esteemed leaders and employees, His Excellency conveyed, "The Corporation's receipt of the 'Great Place To Work Environment' certificate underscores our dedication to prioritizing the human element. Embedded within our strategic principles, encapsulated by the motto 'Our employees are our most valuable capital’, is our firm belief that employee happiness is foundational to delivering exemplary services and ensuring customer happiness.

His Excellency emphasized, "Through fostering a positive work environment, the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation has achieved remarkable strides in enhancing the efficiency and productivity of its workforce. This latest accreditation underscores our unwavering commitment to pioneering institutional excellence locally and regionally, serving as a beacon of inspiration for other organizations”.

The Chairman of the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation affirmed that the Corporation caters to a broad spectrum of customers, encompassing approximately 500,000 corporate and individual clients. Its services extend to various segments of society, including merchants, investors, exporters, suppliers, commercial entities, and beyond. Since its inception, the Corporation has prioritized the creation of an optimal work environment for its employees. This commitment is demonstrated through the launch of numerous programs and initiatives, coupled with the provision of ample resources to empower employees to excel in their roles. Such endeavors cultivate a conducive environment where job satisfaction flourishes, ultimately leading to enhanced performance, productivity, and achievement.

His Excellency underscored the significance of this accolade as a testament to the organization's commitment to fostering a superior work environment and bolstering its corporate image and identity, particularly as the premier hub for Dubai's business community. Emphasizing the strategic value of earning the "Great Place To Work" accreditation certificate, he highlighted its pivotal role in securing a competitive edge in talent acquisition and retention. Notably, this recognition affirms the organization's adherence to the rigorous standards and criteria established by the international body.

For its part, the Great Place To Work Organization, as the award-giving body, expressed its pride in the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation’s eligibility for the “Great Place To Work” accreditation, its confidence in the organization’s distinguished work environment culture, and its role in motivating other entities to follow suit.

Ibrahim Mougharbel. Managing Director of the Great Place to Work- UAE in the Middle East, congratulated the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation for obtaining the “Great Place To Work” accreditation, saying that this achievement reflects the Corporation’s commitment to establishing a positive work environment characterized by diversity, in which employees enjoy opportunities and contribute to the organization's growth process.

He continued: “The results of the analysis based on the employee opinion survey emphasis on creating a prosperous work environment, empowering employees, and fostering skill development. This has led to a sense of pride and satisfaction among employees, which in turn boosts their confidence in driving growth and success for the PCFC”.