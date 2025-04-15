Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Etihad Airways is launching its biggest annual summer sale with up to 30% off on a wide range of destinations across its network, to help guests plan their summer travel.

Guests can book their flights at special sale fares until 18 April to various exciting Etihad destinations, including Prague and Warsaw launching in June, and travel between 1 May and 30 September 2025.

Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer, Etihad Airways, said: "Summer is the perfect time to create unforgettable travel memories, and we're making it easier with these special fares across our network. Whether you're dreaming of pristine beaches, cultural adventures, or family fun, our summer sale offers something for everyone. Book early and give yourself something wonderful to look forward to."

Etihad Airways makes flying with children simple, as the airline takes care of all the details so parents can focus on making memories together. Young travellers on longer flights enjoy the 'Little VIP' experience with themed amenities and activity packs designed for different age groups, while the inflight entertainment system features a wide selection of family-friendly movies, TV shows, music and games.

Adventure travellers can discover Etihad's expanding network with 15 new destinations launching this year, as well as our seasonal summer routes to Antalya and Nice, offering even more exciting places to explore around the globe. This significant expansion opens up fresh horizons for those seeking thrilling experiences and new adventures.

Cultural enthusiasts can explore destinations rich in history, art, and traditions across Etihad's global network. From European masterpieces to Asian temples and ancient wonders, the airline connects Abu Dhabi to some of the world's most culturally significant sites and experiences.

Food lovers can indulge in Etihad's celebrated dining experience featuring dishes that blend Middle Eastern flavours with global culinary traditions. Menus showcase local specialties and international cuisine inspired by the destinations Etihad serves, paired with a thoughtfully selected range of beverages to enhance the dining experience at cruising altitude.

Guests booking directly on etihad.com can take advantage of the Abu Dhabi Stopover Programme and extend their layovers into memorable stays with up to two complimentary nights at premium hotels in Abu Dhabi.

More information can be found on etihad.com.

Economy fares

ORIGIN DESTINATION SPECIAL FARES CURRENCY DAMMAM SOCHI 2058 SAR DAMMAM ATLANTA 3745 SAR DAMMAM AL ALAMEIN 1275 SAR DAMMAM PHUKET 1496 SAR DAMMAM PRAGUE 1496 SAR DAMMAM WARSAW 1496 SAR EL QASSIM SOCHI 2058 SAR EL QASSIM ATLANTA 2802 SAR EL QASSIM AL ALAMEIN 1072 SAR EL QASSIM PHUKET 1496 SAR EL QASSIM PRAGUE 1486 SAR EL QASSIM WARSAW 1397 SAR JEDDAH SOCHI 2058 SAR JEDDAH ATLANTA 2887 SAR JEDDAH AL ALAMEIN 1275 SAR JEDDAH PHUKET 1687 SAR JEDDAH PRAGUE 1593 SAR JEDDAH WARSAW 1496 SAR MUSCAT SOCHI 211 OMR MUSCAT AMSTERDAM 163 OMR MUSCAT NICE 161 OMR MUSCAT PRAGUE 161 OMR MUSCAT SINGAPORE 161 OMR MUSCAT WARSAW 161 OMR RIYADH SOCHI 2058 SAR RIYADH ATLANTA 2802 SAR RIYADH AL ALAMEIN 1275 SAR RIYADH PHUKET 1496 SAR RIYADH PRAGUE 1486 SAR RIYADH WARSAW 1397 SAR KUWAIT PHUKET 153 KWD KUWAIT KUALA LUMPUR 100 KWD KUWAIT SOCHI 164 KWD KUWAIT MILAN 118 KWD KUWAIT SEOUL 194 KWD KUWAIT TOKYO 301 KWD DOHA SOCHI 2,000 QAR DOHA ATLANTA 4,110 QAR DOHA BARCELONA 1,570 QAR DOHA WARSAW 1,950 QAR DOHA NAIROBI 1,240 QAR DOHA PRAGUE 1,970 QAR BAHRAIN SOCHI 206 BHD BAHRAIN NICE 169 BHD BAHRAIN AL ALAMEIN 146 BHD BAHRAIN PHUKET 163 BHD BAHRAIN PRAGUE 209 BHD BAHRAIN WARSAW 188 BHD

