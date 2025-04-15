Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Etihad Airways is launching its biggest annual summer sale with up to 30% off on a wide range of destinations across its network, to help guests plan their summer travel.

Guests can book their flights at special sale fares until 18 April to various exciting Etihad destinations, including Prague and Warsaw launching in June, and travel between 1 May and 30 September 2025. 

Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer, Etihad Airways, said: "Summer is the perfect time to create unforgettable travel memories, and we're making it easier with these special fares across our network. Whether you're dreaming of pristine beaches, cultural adventures, or family fun, our summer sale offers something for everyone. Book early and give yourself something wonderful to look forward to."

Etihad Airways makes flying with children simple, as the airline takes care of all the details so parents can focus on making memories together. Young travellers on longer flights enjoy the 'Little VIP' experience with themed amenities and activity packs designed for different age groups, while the inflight entertainment system features a wide selection of family-friendly movies, TV shows, music and games.

Adventure travellers can discover Etihad's expanding network with 15 new destinations launching this year, as well as our seasonal summer routes to Antalya and Nice, offering even more exciting places to explore around the globe. This significant expansion opens up fresh horizons for those seeking thrilling experiences and new adventures.

Cultural enthusiasts can explore destinations rich in history, art, and traditions across Etihad's global network. From European masterpieces to Asian temples and ancient wonders, the airline connects Abu Dhabi to some of the world's most culturally significant sites and experiences.

Food lovers can indulge in Etihad's celebrated dining experience featuring dishes that blend Middle Eastern flavours with global culinary traditions. Menus showcase local specialties and international cuisine inspired by the destinations Etihad serves, paired with a thoughtfully selected range of beverages to enhance the dining experience at cruising altitude.

Guests booking directly on etihad.com can take advantage of the Abu Dhabi Stopover Programme and extend their layovers into memorable stays with up to two complimentary nights at premium hotels in Abu Dhabi.

More information can be found on etihad.com.

Economy fares

ORIGIN

DESTINATION

SPECIAL FARES

CURRENCY

DAMMAM

SOCHI

2058

SAR

DAMMAM

ATLANTA

3745

SAR

DAMMAM

AL ALAMEIN

1275

SAR

DAMMAM

PHUKET

1496

SAR

DAMMAM

PRAGUE

1496

SAR

DAMMAM

WARSAW

1496

SAR

EL QASSIM

SOCHI

2058

SAR

EL QASSIM

ATLANTA

2802

SAR

EL QASSIM

AL ALAMEIN

1072

SAR

EL QASSIM

PHUKET

1496

SAR

EL QASSIM

PRAGUE

1486

SAR

EL QASSIM

WARSAW

1397

SAR

JEDDAH

SOCHI

2058

SAR

JEDDAH

ATLANTA

2887

SAR

JEDDAH

AL ALAMEIN

1275

SAR

JEDDAH

PHUKET

1687

SAR

JEDDAH

PRAGUE

1593

SAR

JEDDAH

WARSAW

1496

SAR

MUSCAT

SOCHI

211

OMR

MUSCAT

AMSTERDAM

163

OMR

MUSCAT

NICE

161

OMR

MUSCAT

PRAGUE

161

OMR

MUSCAT

SINGAPORE

161

OMR

MUSCAT

WARSAW

161

OMR

RIYADH

SOCHI

2058

SAR

RIYADH

ATLANTA

2802

SAR

RIYADH

AL ALAMEIN

1275

SAR

RIYADH

PHUKET

1496

SAR

RIYADH

PRAGUE

1486

SAR

RIYADH

WARSAW

1397

SAR

KUWAIT

PHUKET

153

KWD

KUWAIT

KUALA LUMPUR

100

KWD

KUWAIT

SOCHI

164

KWD

KUWAIT

MILAN

118

KWD

KUWAIT

SEOUL

194

KWD

KUWAIT

TOKYO

301

KWD

DOHA

SOCHI

2,000

QAR

DOHA

ATLANTA

4,110

QAR

DOHA

BARCELONA

1,570

QAR

DOHA

WARSAW

1,950

QAR

DOHA

NAIROBI

1,240

QAR

DOHA

PRAGUE

1,970

QAR

BAHRAIN

SOCHI

206

BHD

BAHRAIN

NICE

169

BHD

BAHRAIN

AL ALAMEIN

146

BHD

BAHRAIN

PHUKET

163

BHD

BAHRAIN

PRAGUE

209

BHD

BAHRAIN

WARSAW

188

BHD

For further details:
Duty Media Officer
Etihad Airways
Email: dutymediaofficer@etihad.ae