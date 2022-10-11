DUBAI, United Arab Emirates—Petrofac, one of the world’s leading energy services providers, has implemented Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite to enhance its operations and support the company’s ongoing expansion. Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Management Planning (EPM), and Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM) will help Petrofac integrate core business processes across its global operations, generate real-time insights, and better support its growing workforce. Petrofac has implemented Oracle ERP Cloud for its Asset Solutions business unit with deployment underway for the company’s Engineering and Construction business unit.

With offices in 29 countries, Petrofac’s portfolio spans the design, construction, maintenance and optimisation of oil, gas, petrochemical, new and renewable energy infrastructure. Petrofac needed to automate and streamline its key business processes across all verticals, manage resources more effectively, and better align the business behind its expansion plans.

“In an evolving market environment, we needed more adaptability and resilience while continuing to innovate and serve our customers,” said George Eapen, Group Chief Information Officer, Petrofac. “Oracle Fusion Applications gives us real-time access to critical data, enabling us to increase efficiency, manage and reduce risk, build an adaptable and resilient supply chain, and improve our employee experience.”

With Oracle Fusion Applications, Petrofac can connect operational data across its HR, sales, finance, and procurement functions to improve management insights, accelerate decision-making, and realize a faster time to value. Moving business processes to Oracle Fusion Applications will also help the company eliminate manual processes, enhance supplier communications, boost transparency, and create a single user experience and data model.

“The energy sector is experiencing change at a rapid pace as advancements in technology pave the way for the future of clean energy,” said Leopoldo Boado Lama, senior vice president, Business Applications, ECEMEA, Oracle. “By leveraging Oracle Fusion Applications, Petrofac can gain valuable business insights and accurately forecast revenues to make better decisions, while gaining a competitive advantage with the latest innovations and emerging technologies.”

Over 11,000 organizations turn to Oracle Cloud ERP and Oracle Cloud HCM applications to run their businesses. Oracle Cloud ERP offers a comprehensive set of enterprise finance and operations capabilities, including financials, accounting hub, procurement, project management, enterprise performance management, risk management, subscription management, and supply chain management & manufacturing. Oracle Cloud HCM delivers market leading capabilities for human resources, talent management, workforce management, payroll, and the award winning employee experience platform, Oracle ME. Oracle Fusion Applications’ self-updating platform provides customers with the industry’s most advanced technologies every 90 days, giving organizations the ability to build, innovate, automate, adapt, and leverage new business opportunities on-demand.

The Oracle Fusion Applications implementation with Petrofac is being managed by Oracle Consulting.

-Ends-

About Oracle:

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com

Trademarks: Oracle, Java and SQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

Contact Info

Gaurav Bhatnagar

Senior Director, Corporate Communications, Middle East & Africa

Oracle

gaurav.b.bhatnagar@oracle.com