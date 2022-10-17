THE MED stands as People & Places’ flagship project with EGP 16 billion in investments

The British Hospitality group is set to open a luxury boutique resort hotel and serviced residences for the first time at The Med in the North Coast

Egypt:– People & Places, the next generation community maker, announces its collaboration with CAMPBELL GRAY HOTELS & RESORTS to create a uniquely luxurious and authentic experience in its iconic property THE MED, the company’s flagship project located in the North Coast with a total investment of EGP 16 billion.



The Gray Beach Hotel & Residences oasis-like experience at THE MED, is planned to encompass serviced beach residences and a hotel, anchored by sandy beaches, azure-colored lagoons and palm trees all around while overlooking the turquoise waters of the Mediterranean Sea. The residences feature one floor residential units, fully finished, fully serviced and fully furnished two and three bedrooms.



Located at THE MED, The Gray Beach Hotel & Residences, promises to be a North Coast trendsetter, bringing together CAMPBELL GRAY’s distinctive atmosphere of British hospitality with eclectic, atypical, authentic, and innovative experiences always unique around the world and mostly known for Le Gray hotel in Beirut.



The Gray embodies calming, stylish, and contemporary designs symbolic of Mediterranean architecture, where soft architectural lines that curve and seep effortlessly into the surroundings make every home a natural extension of the landscape, all conceived by Alchemy Architecture.



People & Places and CAMPBELL GRAY HOTELS & RESORTS celebrated their collaboration during a lavish event held at Muhamed Ali Palace and filled with Jan Blomqvich’s tunes. This celebration marked the kick-off of The Gray Beach Hotel and Residences’ first phase, sold-out after one week of the launch, and includes the beach club that will commence its activities in 2023.



Commenting on this collaboration, Karim El Assal, Founder of People & Places, said: “We are happy to partner with CAMPBELL GRAY HOTELS to bring The Gray Beach Hotel & Residences to our North Coast flagship project, THE MED. Through this partnership, we aim to contribute to developing the high-end tourism market in the area and create an authentic and sustainable destination that will add value to the hospitality scene in the North Coast. “



From his side, Nabil Amasha, Founder of People & Places, added: People & Places is a community maker, bringing people together and we’re excited about this collaboration with Campbell Gray to create a unique experience for the seekers of authenticity.”



In turn, Saad Audeh, Chairman of CAMPBELL GRAY HOSPITALITY, said: “We are delighted to land at THE MED and are very excited to collaborate with People & Places, to distinguish the property with our British hospitality proven legacy, and to make The North Coast the it destination not only for the Egyptian glitterati but as an international leisure travel destination as well.”

