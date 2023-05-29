Peninsula’s appointments to its Board of Directors demonstrates the Company’s commitment to best-in-class governance standards and enhances Peninsula’s deep in-market expertise and extensive global real estate knowledge.

Peninsula’s Board of Directors now consists of 7 members, of which 2 are the existing Executive Directors and 5 are the new independent Non-Executive Directors.

The new board appointees bring to Peninsula invaluable expertise and experience. Their guidance will play a crucial role in shaping the future of our company.

Murshed Al Redaini has been appointed Chairman of the Board at Peninsula. Murshed was previously Group CEO at YAS Holding. YAS Holding employs over 7,500 people across 50+ operating subsidiaries. Murshed previously sat on the Board of SHUAA Capital and was voted as one of the Top Middle East CEOs by Forbes in 2021.

Dr Alyazia Al Kuwaiti has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director at Peninsula. Alyazia is an Executive Director at Mubadala, a member of the Board of Directors at Tabreed and sat on the board of The Emirates Securities and Commodities Authority until March 2023.

Dr. Luciano Gabriel has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director at Peninsula. Luciano is currently chairman of PSP Swiss Property, a commercial real estate investment company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. Luciano was formerly the CEO of PSP Swiss Property from 2007-2017 and the Chairman of the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA).

Elena Sorlini has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director at Peninsula. Elena is currently the executive director in charge of the aviation, mobility, and logistics cluster of ADQ and is a member of the board at Etihad Airways, Abu Dhabi Airports Company PJSC, GAL, AMMROC, and ADQ-Aviation.

Benjamin Black has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director at Peninsula. Ben is the Managing Partner of Fortinbras Enterprises, the co-founder of healthcare venture firm OCV, and serves as the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer at numerous portfolio companies. Ben has a deep understanding of capital structure, financing, and liability management which will help identify and enhance our investment opportunities.

The newly appointed members of the Board of Directors join the two existing members of the Board who are continuing in their roles. Asad Hussaini and James Gallon.

Asad Hussaini will continue as an Executive Director and act as Peninsula’s Vice Chairman. Asad is a Board Member at Osiris Acquisition Corp and Keyper, a UAE-based prop tech company and the founder of JLA Ventures, a UAE-based investment firm focused on capital markets opportunities in the US and GCC regions. He is also a member of the Global Advisory Council of the Woodrow Wilson Center in Washington D.C.

James Gallon, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Peninsula, will continue as an Executive Director at Peninsula. James has a strong background in real estate investment having invested in property, property services, and prop-tech enterprises in the UK, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. James started his career in investment banking and later joined a private investment office where he led investments into businesses in over 25 countries.

Together, the Board of Directors will provide strong leadership, strategic guidance, and strong governance to Peninsula. We look forward to working closely with them and leveraging their expertise as we implement our ambitious growth plans and seek to expand our portfolio.

About Peninsula

Peninsula is an internally managed real estate investment company headquartered in the Abu Dhabi Global Market. Established in 2019, Peninsula has constructed a high quality and diversified real estate portfolio across the GCC. Peninsula is focused on delivering long-term total shareholder returns via sustainable dividends and growth, with best-in-class governance standards and reporting.

Peninsula has a deep in-market expertise supported by a rigorous governance framework and a robust disclosure strategy with GRESB and EPRA membership. Peninsula is focused on acquiring high quality institutional real estate across the GCC and building a diversified portfolio of high quality commercial real estate assets. Peninsula’s growth strategy is anchored in long-term leases that provide high income visibility in conjunction with shorter-term leases offering exposure to strong market fundamentals and value enhancement opportunities.

