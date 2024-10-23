Riyadh, KSA: Pearson, (FTSE: PSON.L), the world’s lifelong learning company, has announced a strategic partnership with King Saud University (KSU) in Saudi Arabia, designed to empower students and Saudi residents with advanced English language testing solutions. This partnership marks a significant step in Pearson’s commitment to enhancing educational opportunities and supporting English proficiency across the region.

KSU’s “Common First Year” program, a preparatory year designed to equip students with essential skills for academic and future success, has now recognized Pearson Test of English (PTE) as an official entry requirement. To further support students, KSU and Pearson are setting up an on-campus PTE Testing Centre in the Common First Year building, enabling students to take the PTE test directly at KSU, streamlining the process for students to demonstrate their English proficiency for admission. With thousands of applicants each intake, KSU continues to strengthen its position as a leading institution in the region and beyond.

According to Pearson's recent study, “How English empowers your tomorrow”, 93% of Saudi respondents view English proficiency as crucial for boosting earning potential. The study reveals that those proficient in English often secure higher-paying jobs, with effective communicators earning up to 60-100% more than their less proficient peers. Additionally, only 11% of respondents with limited English skills earn over 300,000 SAR annually, compared to 42% of those with advanced proficiency. The data also shows a correlation between English skills and leadership roles, with 82% of proficient English speakers holding management positions, underscoring the language's role in professional advancement and personal growth within the Saudi workforce.

Under this collaboration, residents of KSA will have the opportunity to take the Pearson Test of English (PTE) Academic directly on the university campus, a move set to streamline the testing process and offer unprecedented access to global educational and professional opportunities. Students will benefit from a suite of free learning resources, including three hours of live training, 11 hours of online training, and comprehensive study materials. KSU applicants can access exclusive PTE test discounts by contacting the Common First Year admissions.

“Pearson is dedicated to supporting Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 by delivering innovative English language solutions that contribute to economic diversification and enhance employment opportunities," said Ipek Aydin, Director PTE, Middle East and Africa at Pearson. " We recognize the crucial importance of English proficiency in driving both professional success and personal development. To support King Saud University, we provide robust English Language Testing solutions, such as the Pearson Test of English. This assessment accurately measures and tracks English proficiency, empowering learners to reach their personal and professional goals. Our partnership with King Saud University marks a significant stride in fostering a culture of lifelong learning, ensuring that our learning and assessment initiatives enable individuals to achieve their aspirations, enhance their global competitiveness, and maximize their potential.”

PTE Academic is an innovative, computer-based, AI-powered English proficiency test designed by Pearson for those who wish to study, work or migrate abroad. The exam leverages leading automated scoring technology to assess speaking, listening, reading, and writing skills in a single, two-hour assessment, ensuring accuracy and impartiality in results. With a result turnaround of just two days, it offers candidates a fast, fair, and accurate test of English language proficiency.

PTE Academic is recognized by over 3,500 institutions globally and can be taken across Pearson’s existing network of more than 445 PTE centers in 117 countries. The UK, Australian, Canadian and New Zealand governments recognize PTE Academic for all visa applications, while universities across Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, the UK, and the USA also accept it, making it widely acknowledged for study and immigration purposes.

About Pearson

At Pearson, our purpose is simple: to add life to a lifetime of learning. We believe that every learning opportunity is a chance for a personal breakthrough. That’s why our c.18,000 Pearson employees are committed to creating vibrant and enriching learning experiences designed for real-life impact. We are the world’s leading learning company, serving customers in c.200 countries with digital content, assessments, qualifications, and data. For us, learning isn’t just what we do. It’s who we are. Visit us at www.pearsonplc.com.