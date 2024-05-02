Cairo: Paysky, the leading digital payment solutions provider, gets listed in Forbes “Middle East’s Fintech 50” which lists the top Fintech companies in the Middle East for the year 2024. This recognition underscores Paysky's commitment to driving innovation and reshaping the future of financial services across the region. The featured fintechs are ranked taking certain criteria into consideration including sales, total assets, net profits for the year 2023, and the current market value of the companies.

With operations spanning 18 countries in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, led by Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Libya, Senegal, and Pakistan. Paysky serves over 250 financial institutions, 60 million customers, and 2 million businesses, with a total transaction value of $605.8 million, this highlights Paysky’s significant impact on the digital payments landscape.

In a strategic collaboration with Visa in 2022, Paysky launched the groundbreaking "Yalla Super App," that aims to make people’s lives easier through meeting their daily financial and non-financial needs, enriching its suite of services; these include bill payments and e-commerce, in addition to the services provided to institutions and merchants. Boasting over 2.7 million downloads, the company’s plans to expand and launch its app in Pakistan and Saudi Arabia during the current year are underway.

In this context, Dr. Waleed Sadek, Founder and CEO of Paysky stated: "We are proud to be among the top 50 Fintech companies in the region and look forward to continuing our journey to reshape the future of financial services. The company is exerting dedicated efforts to accelerate the pace of digital transformation and electronic payments as key components of our strategy and business ecosystem. Therefore, being included in this prestigious list of the region's strongest Fintech companies serves as a testament to the success of our strategy and continuous efforts towards innovation and advancement."

Beyond its recent accolades, Paysky's track record of success extends back to 2022 when it was acknowledged by Forbes Middle East as one of the top 50 funded startups in the MENA region. Notably, Paysky led the list as the most funded company in North Africa, solidifying its position as a regional innovator and industry leader.