Parkin Company PJSC (“Parkin” or the “Company”), the largest provider of paid public parking facilities and services in Dubai, has launched a new mobile app designed to enhance the parking experience for residents and visitors across the city. The app offers a suite of features focused on simplifying parking management, improving accessibility, and supporting efficient urban mobility.

For quick and easy access, customers can register in three ways: by creating an account, via UAE Pass, or by RTA account or using the Parkin registration form. Once logged in, customers can make payments for public parking (including multi-storey car parks) and developer parking. The app also offers wallet management for top-ups, vehicle management and seasonal subscription services for added customer convenience.

In addition to these features, the app allows users to pay parking fines, dispute charges and request refunds. The app’s clustering feature real-time parking finder, help users quickly locate available parking spaces,, while its advanced search functionality enables users to easily find on-street and off-street parking options with live availability. A PayLater option provides flexibility for deferred payments, and dynamic auto-renewal ensures uninterrupted service and a convenient parking fee payment experience. Users can also schedule parking in advance of arrival, adding future parking to their calendar for ease of reference. The app further integrates parking permits into device wallets, centralising all parking-related information for easy access.

Customers can conveniently pay for their parking using the AutoPay feature, which provides a seamless, barrier-free experience by eliminating the need for physical tickets, payment machines, or manual transactions. Using automatic number-plate recognition (ANPR) technology, it automatically detects a vehicle upon entry and exit, linking the plate number to the user’s registered payment method for automatic fee deduction. This frictionless system is available at Parkin-operated multi-storey car parks (MSCPs) and, through Parkin’s partnership with Majid Al Futtaim, extends to malls such as Mall of the Emirates and Deira City Centre, allowing drivers to enter and exit without stopping at barriers, ensuring a smooth and efficient parking journey. Customers can access detailed information about available amenities and conveniently reserve parking spaces or extend their tickets through the app, enhancing their overall parking experience.

Eng. Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali, CEO of Parkin, said:

“The Parkin app is designed with our customers in mind, offering an intuitive and efficient solution that puts user convenience at the forefront. By simplifying the entire parking process and empowering users with more control over their experience, we are not only enhancing urban mobility but also directly supporting Dubai’s 2040 Urban Master Plan for a sustainable, connected city.”

Future updates of the app will include value-added services such as EV charging. Customers will be able to pay the EV charging tariff and parking fee in a single, seamless transaction using Parkin’s app via a digital wallet. The app will also include a range of car care and maintenance services provided by ENOC, including car washing, mobile refuelling, engine oil changes, tyre checks, battery inspections and other essential maintenance services, conveniently provided at select Parkin locations. The collaboration will integrate the companies' respective mobile applications and digital wallets, enabling customers to book automotive services through either platform. This integration will offer a unified and user-friendly digital experience, complete with booking management features, real-time status updates and secure in-app payment options.

The latest version of the Parkin app is now available for download on iOS and Android platforms or for more information, visit https://www.parkin.ae