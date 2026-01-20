Palmier Developments has officially announced a strategic partnership with Sky Contracting, one of the leading construction firms in the Egyptian market, to finalize the development of its residential project, "Zayard Elite," in New Zayed City. This collaboration is a key component of the company’s broader strategy to accelerate construction timelines and ensure the entire project is delivered ahead of schedule within the year 2026. Currently, the project has reached a significant milestone with approximately 75% of the concrete structural work already completed, while masonry and external plastering works continue to progress steadily in accordance with the approved execution plan, targeting a final delivery date in December 2026.

The agreement with Sky Contracting specifically focuses on completing the remaining structural phases of the project, which represents a total investment of approximately EGP 500 million dedicated to infrastructure and construction. Spanning 15 acres with a total built-up area of 63,000 square meters, Zayard Elite features a curated collection of 118 diverse units, including standalone villas and twin houses. These residences are designed to the highest modern architectural standards, aiming to provide an integrated living experience that seamlessly blends luxury with high levels of privacy.

This partnership underscores Palmier Developments' commitment to collaborating with high-caliber contractors to ensure that all project phases meet superior quality standards and are finalized before the established deadlines. Beyond its structural integrity, Zayard Elite offers a competitive edge through its prime location, situated just 500 meters from the Dahshur Link Road on naturally elevated terrain. This elevation provides all units with distinctive panoramic views and places the community in close proximity to essential services and the vibrant touristic walkway of the Dahshur area.

Furthermore, the project is designed as a comprehensive lifestyle destination, featuring expansive green landscapes, water lagoons, and dedicated zones for recreation and sports. The development includes specialized amenities such as BBQ areas, children’s playgrounds, private gardens, and secure parking facilities. Its strategic value is further enhanced by its accessibility to major transport hubs and landmarks, located only minutes away from the Alexandria Desert Road, Mall of Arabia, Sphinx International Airport, and the Grand Egyptian Museum, making it a premier choice for both residential living and long-term investment.